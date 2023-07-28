Hello Kitty Island Adventure My Melody Crate Locations: Small Gift Big Smile Quest Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has a surprising amount of quests to undertake and one of the very first quests you have will task you with finding My Melody Strawberry Crates. These are scattered around the island but they are actually all quite close together if you know the area to look. This article will take you through where to find all of the My Melody Strawberry Crates in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

My Melody Strawberry Crate Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

You don’t have to find the Strawberry Crates in any particular order and there are three in total you have to acquire. When you find a crate, to pick it up just tap the hand icon which I think looks like a Mickey Mouse glove. I recommend not running away from the store when you start the search as there is one very close by. It should be noted that there are more than three crates on the island but I have listed the easiest below to find.

Related: Is Hello Kitty Island Adventure Coming to Switch?

Strawberry Crate Number One — Next to My Melody’s Shop

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For the first Strawberry Crate, simply exit My Melody’s shop and then go to the right. Nestled between the nearby house and the ladder will be a crate. It is just behind the Star Signpost and will easily be found when you are within the area.

Strawberry Crate Number Two — Up on Top of the left-side Clifftop

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For the second Strawberry Crate, go up the ladder which you were close to at the first crate location. Make your way over to the left island (across the bridge) and on the clifftop will be a Strawberry Crate for you to pick up. I randomly found this one when I was continuing my search from the first crate, so I’m glad I took the ladder route!

Related: 10 Best Hello Kitty Games

Strawberry Crate Number Three — On the Center Path Leading North

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As for the final Strawberry Crate, just jump (or glide) down to the path below the clifftop you were just on. Behind one of the sets of presumed torch holders will be the last Strawberry Crate you need to find. It is directly on the path that goes up from the north of the Central Plaza.

What to Do After Finding the Strawberry Crates in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

After you have found all of the crates, you will need to visit My Melody and give the Crates over to her as a gift. Tap the present icon to do this and then confirm that you would like to give the Crates to My Melody. Once you have done this, you will get given the next task in the Small Gift Big Smile quest. This involves you taking pre-made presents to others on the island, tap the map to see the locations of all characters.

Related: My Hello Kitty Cafe Roblox Codes

Any characters that you are required to bring gifts to will have the present icon next to them. All you have to do is run to them and give over the gifts. Now that you know where all the My Melody crates are in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you can progress this quest to the gift-giving stage without any issues — enjoy giving gifts!

- This article was updated on July 28th, 2023