My Hello Kitty Cafe Roblox Codes (May 2022)

Looking for My Hello Kitty Cafe Roblox codes? Our list of codes is always up to date and contains ways for you to get free Gacha Tickets, Gems, Diamonds, and more to help you kickstart your cafe management career in this new Roblox game. Keep reading on to see a list of all the free rewards currently available in My Hello Kitty Cafe.

My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes

Here are all the working My Hello Kitty Cafe codes at the moment.

thankyou – 300 Gems

– 300 Gems LIKEKITTYFD2 – 3Gacha Tickets

– 3Gacha Tickets LIKEKITTYKD2 – 3 Gacha Tickets

– 3 Gacha Tickets LIKEKITTYDD2 – Artistic Waffle decoration

– Artistic Waffle decoration LIKEKITTYQD2 – Pompompurin Photo decoration

– Pompompurin Photo decoration LIKEKITTYCD2 – Gacha Ticket

– Gacha Ticket LIKEKITTYGD2 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards LIKEKITTYED2 – 300 Diamonds

– 300 Diamonds LIKEKITTYAD2 – Sunflower

– Sunflower LIKEKITTYBD2 – 100 Diamonds

These are all the active codes right now. If you find a code that is no longer working, please let us know and we’ll update the list accordingly. At the moment, no My Hello Kitty Cafe codes have expired, so it seems like these codes will be available for a long time. Still, make sure to redeem them now so you don’t miss out on any of the free rewards.

How to Redeem Codes in My Hello Kitty Cafe

To redeem a promo code in My Hello Kitty Cafe, just follow these steps:

Press the Gear icon at the top of the screen to open the Settings menu. Press the Code button on the left-hand side of the Settings menu. Input the code and press Confirm.

That’s all you need to do to claim your free rewards!

What is My Hello Kitty Cafe?

My Hello Kitty Cafe is a free Roblox experience created by Rock Panda Games. The game is officially licensed by Sanrio and Hello Kitty, so it’s an official experience and not a fan creation. The game allows players to create and manage their own Hello Kitty-themed cafe, upgrading equipment and serving customers to earn money that can then be used to further improve the cafe.

It’s a great (and very pink) management game, so give it a shot if you haven’t already! The game has already received over 30 million visits on Roblox and it continues to grow every day. With other official games like Sonic Speed Simulator out there, it’s impressive that My Hello Kitty Cafe can maintain as many players as it does!

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, and mobile devices.