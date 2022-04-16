Sonic Speed Simulator: How to Unlock Sonic, Tails, & Knuckles

The newest game from SEGA, Sonic Speed Simulator has just been released on a different platform, ROBLOX. Players who are regulars to ROBLOX and Sonic fans alike have been pumped and ready to put in lots of hours into the newest Sonic game. In this guide, we will show you how to unlock Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles in Sonic Speed Simulator in ROBLOX.

How to Unlock Sonic, Tails, & Knuckles in Sonic Speed Simulator

Thanks to YouTuber, Andrew Louis in his video “how to unlock SONIC and TAILS in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator,” we can see that players, as of right now, cannot unlock Knuckles in Sonic Speed Simulator. However, players do still have access to the dynamic duo of Sonic and Tails.

How to Unlock Sonic in Sonic Speed Simulator

To unlock Sonic, ROBLOX players will need to reach level 25. After that, go to Sandy Hill Obby and start up the level and go through it until you have reached the Sandy Hill Zone. Run around until you find the wooden structure that will lead you to a loop-de-loop. Go through that and jump off to reach the wooden platform that holds the card that unlocks your title card character: Sonic.

How to Unlock Tails in Sonic Speed Simulator

To unlock Tails, players will need to reach level 50. After you’ve reached the level cap, click on “Rebirth” to start back at level 1. You will need to get back up to level 30 again to reach the Emerald Hill Obby. Go through the level to reach Emerald Hill. Once you’re there, explore the area until you’ve found the wooden structure with the jump pad.

Hit the jump pad and follow the jump pad path until you hit a white curved rotated path and jump off the speed ramp until you see the card that unlocks your favorite trusty sidekick: Tails.

Though Knuckles cannot be unlocked yet, players who pre-ordered Sonic Speed Simulator can get a Knuckles-themed Chao.

Sonic Speed Simulator is on ROBLOX which is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.