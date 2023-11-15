Coral Island Fishing Guide: Fish Locations and Seasons

In the ocean town of Starlet Town, you’d expect there to be a large selection of fish and fishing spots and it doesn’t disappoint. In this Coral Island fishing guide we’ll walk you through all the fish you can catch, their locations, and seasons you’ll find them in the water.
How to Fish in Coral Island
To obtain the fishing pole, you’ll have to wait for day three when you receive the Visit the Beach Shack quest by reading your mail. Once it’s open, you’ll go to the shack along the beach in the southern part of town. When you walk in there will be a cut scene with an older couple. They ask you if you think fishing or bug catching is more fun and give you your net and fishing pole.
Now that you have the pole in hand, you can approach any body of water and hold the action button, releasing depending on how far or near you want the lure, and you will toss the line out. After a few seconds, a shadow of a fish should appear and take a bite. A fishing bar will appear with lines going from the middle to the outside of the bar — if they make it out, your line will break. This becomes worse if you try to reel while the fish is writhing. I recommend tapping the reel button quickly to prevent losing reel progress and to stop the tension from growing and breaking the line.
Coral Island Fishing Chart
The charts below will walk you through Coral Island fishing including which fish you can find in which areas and when you can catch them. There are four main areas you can expect to find fish — freshwater, saltwater, caverns, and even lava.
Freshwater Fish
In Coral Island, fishing in the rivers, lakes, and ponds throughout the map gives you freshwater fish. There are a few different segments of these waters including forests, towns, farms, Goddess Temple Lake (shortened here as a lake), and sacred tree rivers.
The sacred tree gives a mix of salt and freshwater fish. There’s also a spot by the Huntress Cabin, North of your home, where you can fish in the rice fields. Outside the caverns in the northwest section of town, there are some more green waters that will be labeled here as the Cavern location. The fish that are only found in mines are also listed here.
|Fish
|Season
|Time of Day
|Weather
|Location
|Angelfish
|Spring
Summer
|Morning
Afternoon
|Any
|Forest
|Arapaima
|Fall
Winter
|Any
|Rain
Snow
|Forest
|Archer
|Fall
Winter
|Any
|Any
|Forest
|Barramundi
|Spring
Fall
|Any
|Any
|Town
Sacred Tree
|Black Phantom Ghost Fish
|Spring
|Any
|Sunny
Windy
|Farm
Forest
Lake
|Bluegill
|Summer
|Afternoon
Evening
Night
|Any
|Pond
Town
Lake
|Brown Trout
|Any
|Afternoon
Evening
Night
|Any
|Farm
|Catfish
|Spring
Summer
|Evening
Night
|Rain
Storm
|Huntress Cabin
|Chub
|Summer
Winter
|Any
|Any
|Forest
Town
Lake
|Crayfish
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Pond
Farm
|Flowerhorn
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Cavern
|Freshwater Eel
|Any
(Winter only in Mine)
|Afternoon
Evening
Night
(Any only in Mine)
|Any
|Sacred Tree
Farm
Water Mine
|Gator Gar
|Spring
|Morning
Afternoon
|Rain
Storm
|Forest
Lake
|Giant Mudskipper
|Any
(Spring and Summer only in Mine)
|Any
|Any
|Huntress Cabin
Sacred Tree
Fire Mine
|Giant Snakehead
|Summer
Fall
|Morning
Evening
Night
|Sunny
Windy
|Forest
Town
|Giant Stingray
|Spring
Summer
|Afternoon
Evening
|Sunny
Windy
|Forest
|Golden Gar
|Summer
|Any
|Rain
Storm
|Farm
Lake
|Goldfish
|Summer
Fall
|Any
|Any
|Farm
Forest
Lake
|Koi
|Spring
Summer
|Morning
Afternoon
|Any
|Town
Cavern
Lake
|Rainbow Fish
|Spring
Winter
|Any
|Sunny
Windy
Snow
Blizzard
|Town
|Red King Arowana
|Fall
|Afternoon
Evening
|Rain
Storm
Windy
|Water Mine
Fire Mine (Lava or water)
Wind Mine
|Red Snapper
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Town
Sacred Tree
Lake
|Salmon
|Spring
Fall
Winter
|Any
|Any
|Sacred Tree (Spring and Winter only)
Lake (Spring and Winter only)
Farm (Fall only)
Forest (Fall only)
Town (Fall only)
|Shrimp
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Pond
|Silver Arowana
|Winter
|Morning
Afternoon
|Any
|Earth Mine
Water Mine
Wind Mine
|Snakehead
|Spring
Summer
Fall
|Morning
Night
|Rain
Storm
|Lake
|Sockeye Salmon
|Fall
Winter
|Any
|Any
|Farm (Fall only)
Forest (Fall only)
Town (Fall only)
Sacred Tree (Winter only)
Lake (Winter only)
|Sturgeon
|Summer
Fall
Winter
|Evening
Night
|Rain
Storm
Snow
Blizzard
|Farm
Lake
|Tiger Barb
|Fall
|Any
|Sunny
Windy
|Pond
Lake
|Tilapia
|Any
(Summer and Fall in Mine only)
|Any
|Any
|Pond
Lake
Earth Mine
|Zebra Fish
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Farm (Spring only)
Forest (Spring only)
Huntress Cabin
Saltwater Fish
While this may seem straightforward, there are a few key locations that will be the only place to catch some fish. The obvious section is the beach along the southern base of the map, nearby the beach is the dock by the tavern, and the lighthouse area. There’s also some ocean along the forest area west of your home.
|Fish
|Season
|Time of Day
|Weather
|Location
|Asian Sheepshead
|Winter
|Any
|Any
|Forest
|Barracuda
|Spring
Summer
Fall
|Morning
Afternoon
Evening
|Any
|Beach
Dock
|Blue Tang
|Any
(Summer only in Mine)
|Any
|Any
|Beach
Earth Mine
|Boxfish
|Spring
Winter
|Afternoon
Evening
Night
|Any
|Lighthouse
|Clownfish
|Spring
Wummer
|Afternoon
Evening
Night
|Sunny
Windy
|Dock
|Cobia
|Any
(Winter only in Mine)
|Morning
Afternoon
(Any in Mine)
|Any
|Sacred Tree
Dock
Water Mine
|Cod
|Summer
Fall
Winter
|Evening
Night
|Sunny
Windy
Snow
Blizzard
|Sacred Tree
|Crab
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Huntress Cabin
Forest (River)
Lighthouse
|Damselfish
|Any
|Morning
Afternoon
Evening
|Sunny
Windy
Snow
Blizzard
|Beach
|Firefish
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Forest
|Flameback Fish
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Forest
|Frogfish
|Any
|Any
|Rain
Storm
Snow
Blizzard
|Sacred Tree
Lighthouse
|Giant Sea Bass
|Fall
|Morning
Night
|Any
|Forest
|Great White Shark
|Summer
|Morning
Afternoon
|Sunny
Windy
|Dock
|Green Sawfish
|Winter
|Afternoon
Evening
Night
|Rain
Storm
Snow
Blizzard
|Sacred Tree
|Grouper
|Spring
Summer
Fall
|Any
|Any
|Sacred Tree
Dock
Cavern
|Hammerhead
|Fall
Winter
|Morning
Evening
Night
|Rain
Storm
Snow
Blizzard
|Lighthouse
|Jellyfish
|Spring
|Evening
Night
|Sunny
Windy
|Beach
Lighthouse
|Lionfish
|Spring
Summer
|Morning
Afternoon
Evening
|Any
|Beach
Forest
|Lobster
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Beach
Fire Mine
|Mackerel
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Forest
Lighthouse
Fire Mine
|Mandarin
|Any
|Evening
Night
|Sunny
Windy
Snow
Blizzard
|Forest
|Monkfish
|Spring
|Evening
Night
|Sunny
Windy
|Forest
|Octopus
|Spring
Summer
Fall
|Evening
Night
|Any
|Beach
Dock
|Parrotfish
|Summer
Fall
Winter
|Morning
Afternoon
|Any
|Beach
Lighthouse
|Pink Snapper
|All
(Summer and Fall only in Mine)
|Any
|Any
|Dock
Wind Mine
|Polka-Dot Batfish
|Any
|Any
|Rain
Storm
Snow
Blizzard
(Any in Mine)
|Forest
Wind Mine
|Pufferfish
|Any
(Spring, Summer, and Fall in Mine only)
|Morning
Afternoon
(Any in Mine)
|Any
|Dock
Lighthouse
Wind Mine
|Raja Ampat Shark
|Summer
|Evening
Night
|Any
|Lighthouse
|Ruby Red Dragonet
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Beach
Cavern
|Sardine
|Any
(Spring and Winter in Mine only)
|Evening
Night
(Any in Mine)
|Any
|Beach
Lighthouse
Fire Mine
|Sea Cucumber
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Forest
|Squid
|Summer
Fall
|Evening
Night
|Any
|Lighthouse
|Swordfish
|Spring
Winter
|Any
|Any
|Dock
|Tuna
|Any
(Spring, Summer, and Winter in Mine only)
|Afternoon
Evening
(Any in Mine)
|Any
|Dock
Lighthouse
Fire Mine
|Yellow Moray Eel
|Spring
Summer
|Night
|Any
|Beach
|Yellowfin Tuna
|Winter
|Afternoon
Evening
|Rain
Storm
Snow
Blizzard
|Beach
Dock
|Yellowtail
|Any
|Any
|Rain
Storm
Snow
Blizzard
(Any in Mine)
|Dock
Fire Mine
Keep in mind Coral Island is still in early development and these fish and details may change upon release of the full game.
- This article was updated on November 15th, 2023