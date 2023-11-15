Coral Island Fishing Guide: Fish Locations and Seasons

November 15th, 2023 by Alex Huebner
In the ocean town of Starlet Town, you’d expect there to be a large selection of fish and fishing spots and it doesn’t disappoint. In this Coral Island fishing guide we’ll walk you through all the fish you can catch, their locations, and seasons you’ll find them in the water.

How to Fish in Coral Island

coral-island-fishing-tension
To obtain the fishing pole, you’ll have to wait for day three when you receive the Visit the Beach Shack quest by reading your mail. Once it’s open, you’ll go to the shack along the beach in the southern part of town. When you walk in there will be a cut scene with an older couple. They ask you if you think fishing or bug catching is more fun and give you your net and fishing pole.

Now that you have the pole in hand, you can approach any body of water and hold the action button, releasing depending on how far or near you want the lure, and you will toss the line out. After a few seconds, a shadow of a fish should appear and take a bite. A fishing bar will appear with lines going from the middle to the outside of the bar — if they make it out, your line will break. This becomes worse if you try to reel while the fish is writhing. I recommend tapping the reel button quickly to prevent losing reel progress and to stop the tension from growing and breaking the line.

Coral Island Fishing Chart

The charts below will walk you through Coral Island fishing including which fish you can find in which areas and when you can catch them. There are four main areas you can expect to find fish — freshwater, saltwater, caverns, and even lava.

Freshwater Fish

In Coral Island, fishing in the rivers, lakes, and ponds throughout the map gives you freshwater fish. There are a few different segments of these waters including forests, towns, farms, Goddess Temple Lake (shortened here as a lake), and sacred tree rivers.

The sacred tree gives a mix of salt and freshwater fish. There’s also a spot by the Huntress Cabin, North of your home, where you can fish in the rice fields. Outside the caverns in the northwest section of town, there are some more green waters that will be labeled here as the Cavern location. The fish that are only found in mines are also listed here.

FishSeasonTime of DayWeatherLocation
AngelfishSpring
Summer		Morning
Afternoon		AnyForest
ArapaimaFall
Winter		AnyRain
Snow		Forest
ArcherFall
Winter		AnyAnyForest
BarramundiSpring
Fall		AnyAnyTown
Sacred Tree
Black Phantom Ghost FishSpringAnySunny
Windy		Farm
Forest
Lake
BluegillSummerAfternoon
Evening
Night		AnyPond
Town
Lake
Brown TroutAnyAfternoon
Evening
Night		AnyFarm
CatfishSpring
Summer		Evening
Night		Rain
Storm		Huntress Cabin
ChubSummer
Winter		AnyAnyForest
Town
Lake
CrayfishAnyAnyAnyPond
Farm
FlowerhornAnyAnyAnyCavern
Freshwater EelAny
(Winter only in Mine)		Afternoon
Evening
Night
(Any only in Mine)		AnySacred Tree
Farm
Water Mine
Gator GarSpringMorning
Afternoon		Rain
Storm		Forest
Lake
Giant MudskipperAny
(Spring and Summer only in Mine)		AnyAnyHuntress Cabin
Sacred Tree
Fire Mine
Giant SnakeheadSummer
Fall		Morning
Evening
Night		Sunny
Windy		Forest
Town
Giant StingraySpring
Summer		Afternoon
Evening		Sunny
Windy		Forest
Golden GarSummerAnyRain
Storm		Farm
Lake
GoldfishSummer
Fall		AnyAnyFarm
Forest
Lake
KoiSpring
Summer		Morning
Afternoon		AnyTown
Cavern
Lake
Rainbow FishSpring
Winter		AnySunny
Windy
Snow
Blizzard		Town
Red King ArowanaFallAfternoon
Evening		Rain
Storm
Windy		Water Mine
Fire Mine (Lava or water)
Wind Mine
Red SnapperAnyAnyAnyTown
Sacred Tree
Lake
SalmonSpring
Fall
Winter		AnyAnySacred Tree (Spring and Winter only)
Lake (Spring and Winter only)
Farm (Fall only)
Forest (Fall only)
Town (Fall only)
ShrimpAnyAnyAnyPond
Silver ArowanaWinterMorning
Afternoon		AnyEarth Mine
Water Mine
Wind Mine
SnakeheadSpring
Summer
Fall		Morning
Night		Rain
Storm		Lake
Sockeye SalmonFall
Winter		AnyAnyFarm (Fall only)
Forest (Fall only)
Town (Fall only)
Sacred Tree (Winter only)
Lake (Winter only)
SturgeonSummer
Fall
Winter		Evening
Night		Rain
Storm
Snow
Blizzard		Farm
Lake
Tiger BarbFallAnySunny
Windy		Pond
Lake
TilapiaAny
(Summer and Fall in Mine only)		AnyAnyPond
Lake
Earth Mine
Zebra FishAnyAnyAnyFarm (Spring only)
Forest (Spring only)
Huntress Cabin

Saltwater Fish

While this may seem straightforward, there are a few key locations that will be the only place to catch some fish. The obvious section is the beach along the southern base of the map, nearby the beach is the dock by the tavern, and the lighthouse area. There’s also some ocean along the forest area west of your home.

FishSeasonTime of DayWeatherLocation
Asian SheepsheadWinterAnyAnyForest
BarracudaSpring
Summer
Fall		Morning
Afternoon
Evening		AnyBeach
Dock
Blue TangAny
(Summer only in Mine)		AnyAnyBeach
Earth Mine
BoxfishSpring
Winter		Afternoon
Evening
Night		AnyLighthouse
ClownfishSpring
Wummer		Afternoon
Evening
Night		Sunny
Windy		Dock
CobiaAny
(Winter only in Mine)		Morning
Afternoon
(Any in Mine)		AnySacred Tree
Dock
Water Mine
CodSummer
Fall
Winter		Evening
Night		Sunny
Windy
Snow
Blizzard		Sacred Tree
CrabAnyAnyAnyHuntress Cabin
Forest (River)
Lighthouse
DamselfishAnyMorning
Afternoon
Evening		Sunny
Windy
Snow
Blizzard		Beach
FirefishAnyAnyAnyForest
Flameback FishAnyAnyAnyForest
FrogfishAnyAnyRain
Storm
Snow
Blizzard		Sacred Tree
Lighthouse
Giant Sea BassFallMorning
Night		AnyForest
Great White SharkSummerMorning
Afternoon		Sunny
Windy		Dock
Green SawfishWinterAfternoon
Evening
Night		Rain
Storm
Snow
Blizzard		Sacred Tree
GrouperSpring
Summer
Fall		AnyAnySacred Tree
Dock
Cavern
HammerheadFall
Winter		Morning
Evening
Night		Rain
Storm
Snow
Blizzard		Lighthouse
JellyfishSpringEvening
Night		Sunny
Windy		Beach
Lighthouse
LionfishSpring
Summer		Morning
Afternoon
Evening		AnyBeach
Forest
LobsterAnyAnyAnyBeach
Fire Mine
MackerelAnyAnyAnyForest
Lighthouse
Fire Mine
MandarinAnyEvening
Night		Sunny
Windy
Snow
Blizzard		Forest
MonkfishSpringEvening
Night		Sunny
Windy		Forest
OctopusSpring
Summer
Fall		Evening
Night		AnyBeach
Dock
ParrotfishSummer
Fall
Winter		Morning
Afternoon		AnyBeach
Lighthouse
Pink SnapperAll
(Summer and Fall only in Mine)		AnyAnyDock
Wind Mine
Polka-Dot BatfishAnyAnyRain
Storm
Snow
Blizzard
(Any in Mine)		Forest
Wind Mine
PufferfishAny
(Spring, Summer, and Fall in Mine only)		Morning
Afternoon
(Any in Mine)		AnyDock
Lighthouse
Wind Mine
Raja Ampat SharkSummerEvening
Night		AnyLighthouse
Ruby Red DragonetAnyAnyAnyBeach
Cavern
SardineAny
(Spring and Winter in Mine only)		Evening
Night
(Any in Mine)		AnyBeach
Lighthouse
Fire Mine
Sea CucumberAnyAnyAnyForest
SquidSummer
Fall		Evening
Night		AnyLighthouse
SwordfishSpring
Winter		AnyAnyDock
TunaAny
(Spring, Summer, and Winter in Mine only)		Afternoon
Evening
(Any in Mine)		AnyDock
Lighthouse
Fire Mine
Yellow Moray EelSpring
Summer		NightAnyBeach
Yellowfin TunaWinterAfternoon
Evening		Rain
Storm
Snow
Blizzard		Beach
Dock
YellowtailAnyAnyRain
Storm
Snow
Blizzard
(Any in Mine)		Dock
Fire Mine

Keep in mind Coral Island is still in early development and these fish and details may change upon release of the full game.

