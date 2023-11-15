Coral Island Fishing Guide: Fish Locations and Seasons

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the ocean town of Starlet Town, you’d expect there to be a large selection of fish and fishing spots and it doesn’t disappoint. In this Coral Island fishing guide we’ll walk you through all the fish you can catch, their locations, and seasons you’ll find them in the water.

How to Fish in Coral Island

To obtain the fishing pole, you’ll have to wait for day three when you receive the Visit the Beach Shack quest by reading your mail. Once it’s open, you’ll go to the shack along the beach in the southern part of town. When you walk in there will be a cut scene with an older couple. They ask you if you think fishing or bug catching is more fun and give you your net and fishing pole.

Now that you have the pole in hand, you can approach any body of water and hold the action button, releasing depending on how far or near you want the lure, and you will toss the line out. After a few seconds, a shadow of a fish should appear and take a bite. A fishing bar will appear with lines going from the middle to the outside of the bar — if they make it out, your line will break. This becomes worse if you try to reel while the fish is writhing. I recommend tapping the reel button quickly to prevent losing reel progress and to stop the tension from growing and breaking the line.

Coral Island Fishing Chart

The charts below will walk you through Coral Island fishing including which fish you can find in which areas and when you can catch them. There are four main areas you can expect to find fish — freshwater, saltwater, caverns, and even lava.

Freshwater Fish

In Coral Island, fishing in the rivers, lakes, and ponds throughout the map gives you freshwater fish. There are a few different segments of these waters including forests, towns, farms, Goddess Temple Lake (shortened here as a lake), and sacred tree rivers.

The sacred tree gives a mix of salt and freshwater fish. There’s also a spot by the Huntress Cabin, North of your home, where you can fish in the rice fields. Outside the caverns in the northwest section of town, there are some more green waters that will be labeled here as the Cavern location. The fish that are only found in mines are also listed here.

Fish Season Time of Day Weather Location Angelfish Spring

Summer Morning

Afternoon Any Forest Arapaima Fall

Winter Any Rain

Snow Forest Archer Fall

Winter Any Any Forest Barramundi Spring

Fall Any Any Town

Sacred Tree Black Phantom Ghost Fish Spring Any Sunny

Windy Farm

Forest

Lake Bluegill Summer Afternoon

Evening

Night Any Pond

Town

Lake Brown Trout Any Afternoon

Evening

Night Any Farm Catfish Spring

Summer Evening

Night Rain

Storm Huntress Cabin Chub Summer

Winter Any Any Forest

Town

Lake Crayfish Any Any Any Pond

Farm Flowerhorn Any Any Any Cavern Freshwater Eel Any

(Winter only in Mine) Afternoon

Evening

Night

(Any only in Mine) Any Sacred Tree

Farm

Water Mine Gator Gar Spring Morning

Afternoon Rain

Storm Forest

Lake Giant Mudskipper Any

(Spring and Summer only in Mine) Any Any Huntress Cabin

Sacred Tree

Fire Mine Giant Snakehead Summer

Fall Morning

Evening

Night Sunny

Windy Forest

Town Giant Stingray Spring

Summer Afternoon

Evening Sunny

Windy Forest Golden Gar Summer Any Rain

Storm Farm

Lake Goldfish Summer

Fall Any Any Farm

Forest

Lake Koi Spring

Summer Morning

Afternoon Any Town

Cavern

Lake Rainbow Fish Spring

Winter Any Sunny

Windy

Snow

Blizzard Town Red King Arowana Fall Afternoon

Evening Rain

Storm

Windy Water Mine

Fire Mine (Lava or water)

Wind Mine Red Snapper Any Any Any Town

Sacred Tree

Lake Salmon Spring

Fall

Winter Any Any Sacred Tree (Spring and Winter only)

Lake (Spring and Winter only)

Farm (Fall only)

Forest (Fall only)

Town (Fall only) Shrimp Any Any Any Pond Silver Arowana Winter Morning

Afternoon Any Earth Mine

Water Mine

Wind Mine Snakehead Spring

Summer

Fall Morning

Night Rain

Storm Lake Sockeye Salmon Fall

Winter Any Any Farm (Fall only)

Forest (Fall only)

Town (Fall only)

Sacred Tree (Winter only)

Lake (Winter only) Sturgeon Summer

Fall

Winter Evening

Night Rain

Storm

Snow

Blizzard Farm

Lake Tiger Barb Fall Any Sunny

Windy Pond

Lake Tilapia Any

(Summer and Fall in Mine only) Any Any Pond

Lake

Earth Mine Zebra Fish Any Any Any Farm (Spring only)

Forest (Spring only)

Huntress Cabin

Saltwater Fish

While this may seem straightforward, there are a few key locations that will be the only place to catch some fish. The obvious section is the beach along the southern base of the map, nearby the beach is the dock by the tavern, and the lighthouse area. There’s also some ocean along the forest area west of your home.

Fish Season Time of Day Weather Location Asian Sheepshead Winter Any Any Forest Barracuda Spring

Summer

Fall Morning

Afternoon

Evening Any Beach

Dock Blue Tang Any

(Summer only in Mine) Any Any Beach

Earth Mine Boxfish Spring

Winter Afternoon

Evening

Night Any Lighthouse Clownfish Spring

Wummer Afternoon

Evening

Night Sunny

Windy Dock Cobia Any

(Winter only in Mine) Morning

Afternoon

(Any in Mine) Any Sacred Tree

Dock

Water Mine Cod Summer

Fall

Winter Evening

Night Sunny

Windy

Snow

Blizzard Sacred Tree Crab Any Any Any Huntress Cabin

Forest (River)

Lighthouse Damselfish Any Morning

Afternoon

Evening Sunny

Windy

Snow

Blizzard Beach Firefish Any Any Any Forest Flameback Fish Any Any Any Forest Frogfish Any Any Rain

Storm

Snow

Blizzard Sacred Tree

Lighthouse Giant Sea Bass Fall Morning

Night Any Forest Great White Shark Summer Morning

Afternoon Sunny

Windy Dock Green Sawfish Winter Afternoon

Evening

Night Rain

Storm

Snow

Blizzard Sacred Tree Grouper Spring

Summer

Fall Any Any Sacred Tree

Dock

Cavern Hammerhead Fall

Winter Morning

Evening

Night Rain

Storm

Snow

Blizzard Lighthouse Jellyfish Spring Evening

Night Sunny

Windy Beach

Lighthouse Lionfish Spring

Summer Morning

Afternoon

Evening Any Beach

Forest Lobster Any Any Any Beach

Fire Mine Mackerel Any Any Any Forest

Lighthouse

Fire Mine Mandarin Any Evening

Night Sunny

Windy

Snow

Blizzard Forest Monkfish Spring Evening

Night Sunny

Windy Forest Octopus Spring

Summer

Fall Evening

Night Any Beach

Dock Parrotfish Summer

Fall

Winter Morning

Afternoon Any Beach

Lighthouse Pink Snapper All

(Summer and Fall only in Mine) Any Any Dock

Wind Mine Polka-Dot Batfish Any Any Rain

Storm

Snow

Blizzard

(Any in Mine) Forest

Wind Mine Pufferfish Any

(Spring, Summer, and Fall in Mine only) Morning

Afternoon

(Any in Mine) Any Dock

Lighthouse

Wind Mine Raja Ampat Shark Summer Evening

Night Any Lighthouse Ruby Red Dragonet Any Any Any Beach

Cavern Sardine Any

(Spring and Winter in Mine only) Evening

Night

(Any in Mine) Any Beach

Lighthouse

Fire Mine Sea Cucumber Any Any Any Forest Squid Summer

Fall Evening

Night Any Lighthouse Swordfish Spring

Winter Any Any Dock Tuna Any

(Spring, Summer, and Winter in Mine only) Afternoon

Evening

(Any in Mine) Any Dock

Lighthouse

Fire Mine Yellow Moray Eel Spring

Summer Night Any Beach Yellowfin Tuna Winter Afternoon

Evening Rain

Storm

Snow

Blizzard Beach

Dock Yellowtail Any Any Rain

Storm

Snow

Blizzard

(Any in Mine) Dock

Fire Mine

Keep in mind Coral Island is still in early development and these fish and details may change upon release of the full game.

