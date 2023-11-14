Coral Island Romance Guide: All Dateable Characters and How to Marry Them

Image: Coral Island Youtube (Screenshot)

In the romantic beachy scene that is Starlet Town, there’s a large group of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes to choose from. Find out who you can date and how to get married in this Coral Island Romance Guide.

Coral Island Romance Options

Image: Stairway Games

For those who love a good romance aspect in a cozy farming sim, Coral Island will not disappoint. There are a total of 28 NPCs you can date and marry. You can date multiple at a time, although you do have to choose just one person to marry. One easy way to tell which characters are romanceable and which are not is if you see them in different outfits. Romance characters have three different outfits per season, including a swimsuit.

You also can marry your friend or significant other’s character in multiplayer mode. Three of the romance options listed here are merfolk — Denali, Miranjani, and Semeru. You won’t meet them until after you’ve played through a large amount of the Coral Island diving and you can’t romance merfolk until sometime in 2024 alongside some other new content. Keep these choices in mind as you begin thinking about romancing other options in the city.

Image: Stairway Games

In the charts below you’ll see all of the datable NPCs and their character-specific loved and liked gifts.

Women

Name Loved Gifts Liked Gifts Aaliyah Chocolate Chip Muffins

Eggplant Lasagna

Hummus

Gesha Coffee

Large Gesha Coffee

Strawberry

White Hibiscus Coconut

Turnip Alice Almond Oil

Green Smoothie

Minced Jackfruit Pie

Olive Oil Universally Liked Gifts Chaem Basil Pesto Pasta

Gnocchi

Pizza

Seafood Ramen

Veggie Ramen Universally Liked Gifts Denali TBD TBD Eva Cookies

Diamond

Orchid

Peony

Red Velvet Cake Turnip Leah Hot Cocoa

Smoothie Universally Liked Gifts Lily Artichoke Kimchi

Omurice

Onigiri

Pancakes

Spring Frittata

Taro Root Almond

Coconut Macy Apple Wine

Avocado Wine

Banana Wine

Blackberry Wine

Blue Quartz

Blueberry Wine

Cranberry Wine

Dragonfruit Wine

Durian Wine

Fruit Tart

Grape Wine

Guacamole

Lemon Wine

Lychee Wine

Melon Wine

Papaya Wine

Peach Wine

Pizza

Rambutan Wine

Rose Quartz

Snake Fruit Wine Universally Liked Gifts Millie Assorted Grilled Platter

Melon

Seafood Ramen

Stew

Sugarcane

Veggie Ramen Universally Liked Gifts Miranjani TBD TBD Nina Apple Juice

Artichoke Juice

Avocado Juice

Banana Fritter

Banana Juice

Basil Juice

Beet Juice

Bell Pepper Juice

Blackberry Juice

Blueberry Juice

Bok Choy Juice

Carrot Juice

Cauliflower Juice

Chard Juice

Corn Juice

Cranberry Juice

Cucumber Juice

Dragon Fruit Juice

Durian Juice

Eggplant Juice

Flower Bouquet

Garlic Juice

Grape Juice

Hot Pepper Juice

Jackfruit Juice

Lemon Juice

Lettuce Juice

Lychee Juice

Melon Juice

Okra Juice

Papaya Juice

Peach Juice

Pear Juice

Peas Juice

Rambutan Juice

Snake Fruit Juice

Yogurt Universally Liked Gifts Suki Diamond

Green Smoothie

Minced Jackfruit Pie Universally Liked Gifts Yuri Chocolate Chip Muffins

Fish Sandwich

Frogfish

Green Curry

Lobster

Red Curry

Spicy Sauerkraut Universally Liked Gifts Zarah Azurite

Grilled Fish

Hummus

Rambutan

Serpentine Universally Liked Gifts

Men

Name Loved Gifts Liked Gifts Ben Banana

Black Trumpet

Green Tea

Matsutake

Morel

Sea Mushroom

Shiitake Universally Liked Gifts Charles Blueberry

Burrito

Cookies

Diamond

Falafel

Strawberry Universally Liked Gifts Kenny Green Tea

Hash Browns

Kombucha

Lychee

Soybean

Vegan Taco Black Trumpet

Flower Bouquet

Matsutake

Morel

Sea Mushroom

Shiitake Luke Apple Wine

Butter Croissant

Eggplant Lasagna

Ratatouille

Stew

Tomato Soup Universally Liked Gifts Mark Egg Custard

Hot Cocoa

Shiitake

Tomato Soup Morel Noah Clam Chowder

Durian

Gnocchi

Roasted Mushroom

Sunny-Side-Up Egg

Sushi Universally Liked Gifts Pablo Cauliflower Casserole

Fried Rice

Maple Syrup

Pickled Artichokes

Pickled Bamboo Shoot

Pickled Beets

Pickled Bell Peppers

Pickled Black Beauty Eggplant

Pickled Bok Choy

Pickled Brussel Sprouts

Pickled Carrots

Pickled Cauliflower

Pickled Celery

Pickled Chard

Pickled Corn

Pickled Cucumber

Pickled Eggplant

Pickled Garlic

Pickled Ginger

Pickled Ginseng

Pickled Kale

Pickled Lettuce

Pickled Okra

Pickled Peas

Pickled Potatoes

Pickled Radishes

Pickled Red Cabbage

Pickled Shallot

Pickled Turnip

Pickled Watercress

Pizza

Pumpkin Pie

Sweet Potato Poutine Universally Liked Gifts Rafael Onyx

Sashimi Coconut Scott Earth Geode

Egg Custard

Falafel

Fire Geode

Giant Stingray

Mayonnaise

Mystery Geode

Red King Arowana

Water Geode

Wind Geode

Yellow Moray Eel Amaranth

Tea Leaf

Turnip Semeru TBD TBD Surya Herbed Tempeh

Lodeh

Melon

Pufferfish

Wild Mushroom Polenta Universally Liked Gifts Theo Fish Taco

Giant Stingray

Green Sawfish

Monkfish

Octopus

Whole Coconut Drink

Yellow Moray Eel Universally Liked Gifts Wakuu Cenil

Chocolate Chip Muffins

Salmon

Vegan Taco Universally Liked Gifts

Nonbinary

Name Loved Gifts Liked Gifts Raj Apple Pie

Coffee

Coffee Bean

Donut

Gesha Coffee

Gesha Coffee Bean

Green Tea

Tea Leaf Coconut

Universally Loved Gifts

The only item that is universally loved in Coral Island is the Pink Diamond. For the rest, you’ll have to find the items specific to each character. These Diamonds are found in the caverns at the wind mines or in some wind or mystery geodes once they’ve been processed at the blacksmith. This item can be duplicated using a Slime of Replication you get from the Lake Temple’s Precious Gems offering or through crafting after reaching level 10 in combat.

Universally Liked Gifts

There is a very large number of universally liked gifts in Coral Island that make it easy to build up a relationship with a simple liked gift each day. A few things that are a great, simple way to get going on this are vegetables (except brussel sprouts), mead, honey, gems and minerals, cheese, coffee, juice, wine, and pickled foods. While these aren’t all of the items, they are what I found to be some of the more simple things to find and make in large number to help you move on relationships quickly.

Dating in Coral Island

Dating in Coral Island is pretty much the standard process when it comes to farming sims. You interact with the characters you wish to pursue as much as possible, gifting them with the items they like or love, especially on their birthday which can be found on the calendar in the Community Center. To give a gift, you will put the item you want to gift on your quick select bar, have it highlighted, and hover over or approach the person you wish to give the gift to, selecting the gift option. A prompt will pop up to make sure you meant to gift the item, select yes and the gifting interaction will begin.

Marriage in Coral Island

Image: Coral Island Youtube (Screenshot)

To get married in Coral Island you will need to get your relationship to ten hearts. At this point, you will be given the option to propose. Once you’re married you will be able to have up to two children, and seeing them grown is a feature to be added in 2024.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2023