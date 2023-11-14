Coral Island Romance Guide: All Dateable Characters and How to Marry Them

In the romantic beachy scene that is Starlet Town, there’s a large group of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes to choose from. Find out who you can date and how to get married in this Coral Island Romance Guide.
Coral Island Romance Options
For those who love a good romance aspect in a cozy farming sim, Coral Island will not disappoint. There are a total of 28 NPCs you can date and marry. You can date multiple at a time, although you do have to choose just one person to marry. One easy way to tell which characters are romanceable and which are not is if you see them in different outfits. Romance characters have three different outfits per season, including a swimsuit.
You also can marry your friend or significant other’s character in multiplayer mode. Three of the romance options listed here are merfolk — Denali, Miranjani, and Semeru. You won’t meet them until after you’ve played through a large amount of the Coral Island diving and you can’t romance merfolk until sometime in 2024 alongside some other new content. Keep these choices in mind as you begin thinking about romancing other options in the city.
In the charts below you’ll see all of the datable NPCs and their character-specific loved and liked gifts.
Women
|Name
|Loved Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|Aaliyah
|Chocolate Chip Muffins
Eggplant Lasagna
Hummus
Gesha Coffee
Large Gesha Coffee
Strawberry
White Hibiscus
|Coconut
Turnip
|Alice
|Almond Oil
Green Smoothie
Minced Jackfruit Pie
Olive Oil
|Universally Liked Gifts
|Chaem
|Basil Pesto Pasta
Gnocchi
Pizza
Seafood Ramen
Veggie Ramen
|Universally Liked Gifts
|Denali
|TBD
|TBD
|Eva
|Cookies
Diamond
Orchid
Peony
Red Velvet Cake
|Turnip
|Leah
|Hot Cocoa
Smoothie
|Universally Liked Gifts
|Lily
|Artichoke Kimchi
Omurice
Onigiri
Pancakes
Spring Frittata
Taro Root
|Almond
Coconut
|Macy
|Apple Wine
Avocado Wine
Banana Wine
Blackberry Wine
Blue Quartz
Blueberry Wine
Cranberry Wine
Dragonfruit Wine
Durian Wine
Fruit Tart
Grape Wine
Guacamole
Lemon Wine
Lychee Wine
Melon Wine
Papaya Wine
Peach Wine
Pizza
Rambutan Wine
Rose Quartz
Snake Fruit Wine
|Universally Liked Gifts
|Millie
|Assorted Grilled Platter
Melon
Seafood Ramen
Stew
Sugarcane
Veggie Ramen
|Universally Liked Gifts
|Miranjani
|TBD
|TBD
|Nina
|Apple Juice
Artichoke Juice
Avocado Juice
Banana Fritter
Banana Juice
Basil Juice
Beet Juice
Bell Pepper Juice
Blackberry Juice
Blueberry Juice
Bok Choy Juice
Carrot Juice
Cauliflower Juice
Chard Juice
Corn Juice
Cranberry Juice
Cucumber Juice
Dragon Fruit Juice
Durian Juice
Eggplant Juice
Flower Bouquet
Garlic Juice
Grape Juice
Hot Pepper Juice
Jackfruit Juice
Lemon Juice
Lettuce Juice
Lychee Juice
Melon Juice
Okra Juice
Papaya Juice
Peach Juice
Pear Juice
Peas Juice
Rambutan Juice
Snake Fruit Juice
Yogurt
|Universally Liked Gifts
|Suki
|Diamond
Green Smoothie
Minced Jackfruit Pie
|Universally Liked Gifts
|Yuri
|Chocolate Chip Muffins
Fish Sandwich
Frogfish
Green Curry
Lobster
Red Curry
Spicy Sauerkraut
|Universally Liked Gifts
|Zarah
|Azurite
Grilled Fish
Hummus
Rambutan
Serpentine
|Universally Liked Gifts
Men
|Name
|Loved Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|Ben
|Banana
Black Trumpet
Green Tea
Matsutake
Morel
Sea Mushroom
Shiitake
|Universally Liked Gifts
|Charles
|Blueberry
Burrito
Cookies
Diamond
Falafel
Strawberry
|Universally Liked Gifts
|Kenny
|Green Tea
Hash Browns
Kombucha
Lychee
Soybean
Vegan Taco
|Black Trumpet
Flower Bouquet
Matsutake
Morel
Sea Mushroom
Shiitake
|Luke
|Apple Wine
Butter Croissant
Eggplant Lasagna
Ratatouille
Stew
Tomato Soup
|Universally Liked Gifts
|Mark
|Egg Custard
Hot Cocoa
Shiitake
Tomato Soup
|Morel
|Noah
|Clam Chowder
Durian
Gnocchi
Roasted Mushroom
Sunny-Side-Up Egg
Sushi
|Universally Liked Gifts
|Pablo
|Cauliflower Casserole
Fried Rice
Maple Syrup
Pickled Artichokes
Pickled Bamboo Shoot
Pickled Beets
Pickled Bell Peppers
Pickled Black Beauty Eggplant
Pickled Bok Choy
Pickled Brussel Sprouts
Pickled Carrots
Pickled Cauliflower
Pickled Celery
Pickled Chard
Pickled Corn
Pickled Cucumber
Pickled Eggplant
Pickled Garlic
Pickled Ginger
Pickled Ginseng
Pickled Kale
Pickled Lettuce
Pickled Okra
Pickled Peas
Pickled Potatoes
Pickled Radishes
Pickled Red Cabbage
Pickled Shallot
Pickled Turnip
Pickled Watercress
Pizza
Pumpkin Pie
Sweet Potato Poutine
|Universally Liked Gifts
|Rafael
|Onyx
Sashimi
|Coconut
|Scott
|Earth Geode
Egg Custard
Falafel
Fire Geode
Giant Stingray
Mayonnaise
Mystery Geode
Red King Arowana
Water Geode
Wind Geode
Yellow Moray Eel
|Amaranth
Tea Leaf
Turnip
|Semeru
|TBD
|TBD
|Surya
|Herbed Tempeh
Lodeh
Melon
Pufferfish
Wild Mushroom Polenta
|Universally Liked Gifts
|Theo
|Fish Taco
Giant Stingray
Green Sawfish
Monkfish
Octopus
Whole Coconut Drink
Yellow Moray Eel
|Universally Liked Gifts
|Wakuu
|Cenil
Chocolate Chip Muffins
Salmon
Vegan Taco
|Universally Liked Gifts
Nonbinary
|Name
|Loved Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|Raj
|Apple Pie
Coffee
Coffee Bean
Donut
Gesha Coffee
Gesha Coffee Bean
Green Tea
Tea Leaf
|Coconut
Universally Loved Gifts
The only item that is universally loved in Coral Island is the Pink Diamond. For the rest, you’ll have to find the items specific to each character. These Diamonds are found in the caverns at the wind mines or in some wind or mystery geodes once they’ve been processed at the blacksmith. This item can be duplicated using a Slime of Replication you get from the Lake Temple’s Precious Gems offering or through crafting after reaching level 10 in combat.
Universally Liked Gifts
There is a very large number of universally liked gifts in Coral Island that make it easy to build up a relationship with a simple liked gift each day. A few things that are a great, simple way to get going on this are vegetables (except brussel sprouts), mead, honey, gems and minerals, cheese, coffee, juice, wine, and pickled foods. While these aren’t all of the items, they are what I found to be some of the more simple things to find and make in large number to help you move on relationships quickly.
Dating in Coral Island
Dating in Coral Island is pretty much the standard process when it comes to farming sims. You interact with the characters you wish to pursue as much as possible, gifting them with the items they like or love, especially on their birthday which can be found on the calendar in the Community Center. To give a gift, you will put the item you want to gift on your quick select bar, have it highlighted, and hover over or approach the person you wish to give the gift to, selecting the gift option. A prompt will pop up to make sure you meant to gift the item, select yes and the gifting interaction will begin.
Marriage in Coral Island
To get married in Coral Island you will need to get your relationship to ten hearts. At this point, you will be given the option to propose. Once you’re married you will be able to have up to two children, and seeing them grown is a feature to be added in 2024.
This article was updated on November 14th, 2023