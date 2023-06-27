Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Crash Team Rumble, you will need to collect a certain amount of Badges in order to unlock all of the game’s playable characters, like the fan favorites Dr. Neo Cortex and Tawna. But taking into account that you will need to get a truly huge amount of them in order to unlock certain characters, it is vital to know how to do it efficiently. Now, here’s how to get Scorer, Booster, and Blocker Badges in Crash Team Rumble.

How to Get Scorer, Booster, and Blocker Badges in Crash Team Rumble

You can get Scorer, Booster, and Blocker Badges in Crash Team Rumble by gathering and then exchanging Umpa Fruits, capturing booster zones, or dealing damage to opponents while in the field respectively. After unlocking a rarity 1 (level 1) badge during a match, you will then be able to upgrade it gradually throughout the match.

It’s important to point out that unfortunately for all looking to farm the badges while playing against bots or through private matches, you can only get them by taking part in competitive matches.

It is also key to point out that you can get the badges no matter which role you play, which means that even though you took on the field as Crash (a Scorer type) you will still be able to get Booster, and Blocker Badges by capturing areas and damaging opponents.

Who Are the Best Characters in Crash Team Rumble?

In order to be able to get Scorer badges as often as possible, we recommend that you play with either Catbat, given their ability to cover high distances and heal effectively, or Crash, given his balanced set. For those looking to get Booster, and Blocker Badges. our main picks would be Coco and Dr. N. Brio.

This guide was made while playing Crash Team Rumble on PS5.

- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023