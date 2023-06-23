How to Unlock All Characters in Crash Team Rumble

Image: Activision

Crash Team Rumble allows players to wade into a chaotic arena as some of the Crash Bandicoot series’ most popular characters. However, only three of Crash Team Rumble’s eight playable characters are available at the start of the game, and you have to put in a little work to unlock the rest of the roster. Fortunately, we’ve hammered out how to unlock every character in Crash Team Rumble.

How to Unlock Characters in Crash Team Rumble

To unlock characters in Crash Team Rumble, you have to earn Badges, which can be acquired by completing specific challenges. Badges are tied to one of Crash Team Rumble’s three character roles, Scorers, Blockers, and Boosters, and their challenges are based on each role’s playstyle. You’ll unlock a new character once you’ve earned enough of their role’s Badges.

Tawna

To unlock Crash and Coco’s dimension-hopping friend Tawna, you must earn six Scorer Badges by collecting enough Wumpa Fruit during a match. Tawna’s unique ability, Hookshot Dash, allows her to travel distances quickly with her signature grappling hook. This lets Tawna traverse the arena and collect Wump Fruit quicker than every other Scorer.

Catbat

To unlock Catbat, an original character created for Crash Team Rumble and the franchise’s first non-binary character, you need fifteen Scorer Badges. Catbat’s unique ability, Heal Burger, allows them to heal themselves or their teammates by dropping hamburgers in front of them.

Dr. N. Brio

You’ll need to acquire six Blocker Badges by dealing damage to opponents before you can unlock Dr. Neo Cortex’s long-suffering lab assistant Dr. N. Brio. N.Brio’s signature ability, Transform, sees the puny scientist transform into a hulking monster by downing a mutagenic potion. In this form, N.Brio can knock opponents across the arena and protect his team’s goal.

N. Tropy

The time-warping N. Tropy can be unlocked by collecting fifty Blocker Badges, making her the most challenging character to get. Fortunately, N. Tropy’s signature Gravity Slam ability is one of the best in the game, generating a ring of dark energy balls that damage and slow down opponents who get too close.

Dr. Neo Cortex

To unlock Crash’s creator and archnemesis, Dr. Neo Cortex, you must amass fifteen Blocker Badges by activating score-multiplying Gems scattered across Crash Team Rumble’s maps. Cortex’s primary ability, Transform Shot, can turn other players into animals that can be easily knocked out or escaped from.

- This article was updated on June 23rd, 2023