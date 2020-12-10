Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Guide: All Songs and Artists

There are a lot of songs in Cyberpunk 2077 from all different kinds of genres, so there is no shortage of tunes to listen to as you cruise through Night City. Several famous artists are featured on the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack, contributing songs to the game’s radio stations under different identities that actually exist within Night City. While these artists go by different names in the game world, their music is still the same, and you’ll likely recognize a few songs that you’re familiar with while listening to the radio in Night City. Here are all the songs, artists, and radio stations in Cyberpunk 2077.

All Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Stations

There are 11 radio stations in Cyberpunk 2077, each representing its own unique genre of music. All 11 stations are listed below along with the type of music they play.

88.9 Pacific Dreams – Chill Instrumental

– Chill Instrumental 89.3 Radio Vexelstorm – EDM and Industrial Rock

– EDM and Industrial Rock 91.9 Royal Blue Radio – Jazz

– Jazz 92.9 Night FM – Electronic Instrumental

– Electronic Instrumental 95.2 Samizdat Radio – Club Songs

– Club Songs 96.1 Ritual FM – Metal

– Metal 98.7 Body Heat Radio – Pop

– Pop 101.9 The Dirge – Hip-Hop

– Hip-Hop 103.5 Radio Pebkac – Techno

– Techno 106.9 30 Principales – Latin Hip-Hop and Reggae

– Latin Hip-Hop and Reggae 107.3 Morro Rock Radio – Rock

All Music Artists in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 features several famous music artists on its soundtrack. In the game, their music can be heard on radios throughout Night City, albeit under different identities. There are some of the major names that are featured on the soundtrack.

A$AP Rocky

COS and Conway

Deadly Hunta

Gazelle Twin

Grimes

Ilan Rubin

Nina Kraviz

Rat Boy

Raney Shockne

Refused

Richard Devine

Run the Jewels

Tina Guo

All Songs in Cyberpunk 2077

These are all of the currently known songs on the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack. We’ll update this article as more are discovered in-game.

Aligns (Rubicones) – Friday Night Fire Fight

(Rubicones) – Friday Night Fire Fight Converge (Shattered Void) – I Won’t Let You Go

(Shattered Void) – I Won’t Let You Go Deafkids (Tainted Overlord) – Selva Pulsátil

(Tainted Overlord) – Selva Pulsátil Gazelle Twin (Trash Generation) – History

(Trash Generation) – History Grimes (Lizzy Wizzy) – Delicate Weapon

(Lizzy Wizzy) – Delicate Weapon HEALTH (Window Weather) – Major Crimes

(Window Weather) – Major Crimes Konrad Oldmoney – Dinero (ft. Cerbeus)

– Dinero (ft. Cerbeus) Le Destroy (The Bait) – Kill Kill

(The Bait) – Kill Kill Namakopuri (Us Cracks) – PonPon Shit

(Us Cracks) – PonPon Shit Nina Kraviz (Bara Nova) – Surprise Me, I’m Surprised Today

(Bara Nova) – Surprise Me, I’m Surprised Today Poloz (Tinnitus) – On My Way to Hell

(Tinnitus) – On My Way to Hell Raney Shockne (Point Break Candy) – Hole in the Sun (ft. COS and Conway)

(Point Break Candy) – Hole in the Sun (ft. COS and Conway) Rat Boy (IBDY) – Who’s Ready for Tomorrow

(IBDY) – Who’s Ready for Tomorrow Rosa Walton (Hallie Coggins) – I Really Want to Stay at Your House

(Hallie Coggins) – I Really Want to Stay at Your House Run the Jewels (Yankee and the Brave) – No Save Point

(Yankee and the Brave) – No Save Point SOPHIE/Shygirl (Clockwork Venus) – BM

(Clockwork Venus) – BM The Armed (Homeschool Dropouts) – Night City Aliens

(Homeschool Dropouts) – Night City Aliens Tomb Mold (Bascillus) – Adaptive Manipulator

(Bascillus) – Adaptive Manipulator Yugen Blakrok (Gorgon Madonna) – Metamorphosis

