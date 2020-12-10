Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Guide: All Songs and Artists

There are a lot of songs in Cyberpunk 2077 from all different kinds of genres, so there is no shortage of tunes to listen to as you cruise through Night City. Several famous artists are featured on the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack, contributing songs to the game’s radio stations under different identities that actually exist within Night City. While these artists go by different names in the game world, their music is still the same, and you’ll likely recognize a few songs that you’re familiar with while listening to the radio in Night City. Here are all the songs, artists, and radio stations in Cyberpunk 2077.
All Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Stations
There are 11 radio stations in Cyberpunk 2077, each representing its own unique genre of music. All 11 stations are listed below along with the type of music they play.
- 88.9 Pacific Dreams – Chill Instrumental
- 89.3 Radio Vexelstorm – EDM and Industrial Rock
- 91.9 Royal Blue Radio – Jazz
- 92.9 Night FM – Electronic Instrumental
- 95.2 Samizdat Radio – Club Songs
- 96.1 Ritual FM – Metal
- 98.7 Body Heat Radio – Pop
- 101.9 The Dirge – Hip-Hop
- 103.5 Radio Pebkac – Techno
- 106.9 30 Principales – Latin Hip-Hop and Reggae
- 107.3 Morro Rock Radio – Rock
All Music Artists in Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 features several famous music artists on its soundtrack. In the game, their music can be heard on radios throughout Night City, albeit under different identities. There are some of the major names that are featured on the soundtrack.
- A$AP Rocky
- COS and Conway
- Deadly Hunta
- Gazelle Twin
- Grimes
- Ilan Rubin
- Nina Kraviz
- Rat Boy
- Raney Shockne
- Refused
- Richard Devine
- Run the Jewels
- Tina Guo
All Songs in Cyberpunk 2077
These are all of the currently known songs on the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack. We’ll update this article as more are discovered in-game.
- Aligns (Rubicones) – Friday Night Fire Fight
- Converge (Shattered Void) – I Won’t Let You Go
- Deafkids (Tainted Overlord) – Selva Pulsátil
- Gazelle Twin (Trash Generation) – History
- Grimes (Lizzy Wizzy) – Delicate Weapon
- HEALTH (Window Weather) – Major Crimes
- Konrad Oldmoney – Dinero (ft. Cerbeus)
- Le Destroy (The Bait) – Kill Kill
- Namakopuri (Us Cracks) – PonPon Shit
- Nina Kraviz (Bara Nova) – Surprise Me, I’m Surprised Today
- Poloz (Tinnitus) – On My Way to Hell
- Raney Shockne (Point Break Candy) – Hole in the Sun (ft. COS and Conway)
- Rat Boy (IBDY) – Who’s Ready for Tomorrow
- Rosa Walton (Hallie Coggins) – I Really Want to Stay at Your House
- Run the Jewels (Yankee and the Brave) – No Save Point
- SOPHIE/Shygirl (Clockwork Venus) – BM
- The Armed (Homeschool Dropouts) – Night City Aliens
- Tomb Mold (Bascillus) – Adaptive Manipulator
- Yugen Blakrok (Gorgon Madonna) – Metamorphosis
Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.