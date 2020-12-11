Cyberpunk 2077: Happy Together Quest Guide – Find Andrew’s Niche and Save Barry

Near V’s apartment in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll start a quest called Happy Together where two Night City police officers are trying to speak to Barry, V’s neighbor. One of his friends has died, and they’re there for a wellness check to see how Barry’s holding up. If you come back a second time once the officers are gone, you can check up on Barry yourself and see if you can cheer him up. At this point, this quest becomes a matter of life and death, so you’ll have to make the right choices to ensure Barry ends up alive. Here’s how to find Andrew’s niche and save Barry in the Happy Together quest in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Save Barry

After the cops leave, wait a while and knock on Barry’s door. You’ll have a few dialogue options, but Barry will invite you inside regardless of what you choose. He’ll open up to you about his late friend Andrew and explain that Andrew was the only person he felt like he could open up to without fear of judgment.

After leaving Barry’s apartment, you have two choices: go to the cops or find Andrew’s niche first. If you go straight to the cops, this quest has a pretty grim ending, so you’ll want to find Andrew’s niche first.

How to Find Andrew’s Niche

Andrew’s niche is located in the North Oak region of Westbrook. Once you arrive, look around the columbarium for Andrew’s niche. It’s to the right of the entrance a few rocks back. When you read the niche, you’ll learn that Andrew was not a person at all, but a tortoise. You can see its located in the video below if you’re having trouble finding it.

With that new information in hand, it’s time to go to the cops. When speaking with the cops, you’ll be met with another decision: do you tell them the truth about Andrew or lie about it? If you tell them the truth, they will reconcile with Barry and everything will be okay. If you don’t disclose the information about Andrew, Barry will commit suicide. Regardless of the outcome, the mission will be complete and you’ll get some Eurodollars as a reward.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.