Cyberpunk 2077 is one of those games that’s simply chock full of random items, weapons, bits, and bobbles to pick up and collect. Wherever you go in Night City and the places beyond there’s something you can grab and carry with you on your adventures. Of course, sometimes you end up carrying way too much stuff and you need to get rid of some of it. Thankfully it’s quick and easy to do. Here’s how to disassemble or dismantle items and weapons in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Disassemble or Dismantle Items and Weapons

If you’re wandering around the world of Cyberpunk 2077 and find you have way too many weapons or other items in your inventory then disassembling some of them can be the best way forward. Doing so is simple, just open up your inventory and select the type of item you want to dismantle or go straight to the Backpack where you can view them all at once. Once you locate what item you want to disassemble just select it and the button prompt for disassemble will be displayed at the bottom of the screen (hold Z on PC).

As far as what items or weapons you should dismantle, that is truly up to you. However, a quick and easy way to get through them without worrying about accidentally dumping your best gun is to sort by DPS in ascending order. The sorting options are in the top right, so choose this then sort by DPS with the down arrow next to it. This will put your lowest damage weapons at the top of the list for easy picking.

And that’s how to disassemble or dismantle items and weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 along with some help for finding which items to get rid of. Why would you want to dump so many things? Well, it helps level Crafting for one thing.