It seems like everything you do in Cyberpunk 2077 is based off of some stat or skill that’s tied to your character. But while things like Athletics are a bit more obscure, Crafting is pretty simple and easy to understand for all players. However, just because you know what it does doesn’t mean you know how to make it any better. To help, here’s how to level Crafting in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Level Crafting

Crafting can often be the most important skill in an RPG the size and scope of Cyberpunk 2077. So making sure you’re always focusing on improving it, leveling up whenever possible, can be the difference between a long, rough road to the end credits or a breezy sprint to the finish, if that’s what you’re looking for. So with it being so important, it’s good that leveling Crafting is actually just as simple and easy to understand as the skill itself.

To level Crafting in Cyberpunk 2077 all you need to do is make sure that you craft anything and everything you can, whenever you can. I know, simple, right? There’s more to our tips than just that though. You also gaing XP for your Crafting skill whenever you dismantle items. We provide some tips for picking the best items in that guide so check it out if you need help choosing. Once you have a nice set just disassemble them to level up your Crafting skill a little bit.

Otherwise it really is all about finding as much crafting material as you can then crafting anything that’s cheap and easy in order to raise your stats. And the higher you go the more perks you’ll unlock to make it even easier. The best Crafting skill levels are found at 3, 4, and 11 (Reduced crafting cost by 5%), 6, 9, 13, and 20 (additional crafting recipes unlocked), and 16 and 19 (Reduced upgrade cost by 15%). All of these help you craft more with less, so work toward them whenever possible.

Likewise, the best perks if you’re interested in quickly leveling your Crafting skill are True Scotsman (unlocks Rare item crafting), Workshop (Disassembling has 5% chance of giving a free component), Grease Monkey (unlocks Epic items), Efficient Upgrades (10% chance of free upgrade), Let There Be Light (10% reduced component cost), Cost Optimization (15% reduced component cost), and Edgerunner Artisan (Legendary item crafting).

So that’s how to level Crafting in Cyberpunk 2077.