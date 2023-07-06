Dave the Diver: How to Capture the Horned Parrotfish

Image: MINTROCKET

Dave the Diver has a whole variety of different fishes that players will come across. One of the most unique fishes in the sea is a Horned Parrotfish, which looks like a fish with a mix of a bull. If you’re wondering how to catch one of these rare creatures — we have you covered. This guide will walk you through the steps one must take to increase the chances of catching the Horned Parrotfish in Dave the Diver.

How to Caputre the Horned Parrotfish in Dave the Diver

The first fact players must know about the Horned Parrotfish in Dave the Diver is that players can find it around 35 to 50 meters deep in the Blue Hole. Instead of waiting for one of these creatures to spawn, the game will notify the player to hunt the Horned Parrotfish, giving the player enough time to prepare to capture it. It is also important to note that the Horned Parrotfishes have a higher spawn rate on the weekends.

The great thing about Dave the Diver on Steam is that it gives the players many different ways to capture fish. There are, without a doubt, some more effective methods — which we have listed for you down below.

Keep your distance from the Horned Parrotfish to avoid its ramming attack.

Use ranged methods and aim for the backside of the Horned Parrotfish.

Use explosives such as the Sticky Bomb Gun or Net Bomb.

Or, use a Tranquilizer Gun and put the Horned Parrotfish to sleep.

Using the methods mentioned have the highest chance of knocking out the massive Horned Parrotfish, where you can then go up to the fish and capture it. If you don’t have any of the weapon options mentioned above, then using a melee weapon is possible — although it will take more hits than the more effective ways mentioned in the bulleted list.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023