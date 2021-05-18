Days Gone – All PC Graphics Settings Detailed

Days Gone has made the switch to PC and it’s bringing some exclusive features with it. There may not be any new gameplay content — you can read all about what’s included in the PC version here — but that doesn’t mean the PC is void off added toggleable settings for those looking to experience the game in its most visually stunning state.

We already know that Days Gone supports ultrawide setups, uncapped frame rates, added environmental detail, and extended draw distances. But we have extracted the exact settings that can be modified by PC players.

Given the modest system requirements, Days Gone shouldn’t demand the most of modern systems, even when considering the massive amount of onscreen zombies Freakers when a horde is present. A wide variety of configurations should be able to find the desired sweet spot with the options below.

All PC Display and Graphics Settings

Here’s what can be toggled in pursuit of that perfect visuals/performance ratio.

Display

Window Mode (Fullscreen/Fullscreen Windowed/Windowed)

Monitor

Resolution

Refresh Rate

Vsync

Frame Rate Limiter

Sync Interval (Full or half)

HDR (On/Off)

Graphics

Brightness (1-10)

Field of View (50-100)

Render Scale (10-200)

Chromatic Aberration (On/Off)

Motion Blur (On/Off)

Lighting Quality (Low/Medium/High/Very High)

Geometry Quality (Low/Medium/High/Very High)

Foliage Draw Distance (Low/Medium/High/Very High)

Shadow Quality (Low/Medium/High)

Cloud and Fog Quality (Low/Medium/High)

Texture Filter Quality (Low/Medium/High/Very High)

Texture Streaming Quality (Low/Medium/High)

HDR Game Brightness

HDR Game Peak Brightness

HDR User Interface Brightness

Days Gone is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.