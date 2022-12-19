Image: Dead by Daylight

Do you play Dead by Daylight but find yourself paired with survivors who are killed immediately? Do you want to murder your friends but cannot because they play on a different platform than you? Well, rejoice, all you cold-blooded killers and stalwart survivors, because the Entity has implemented crossplay and crossfriends, so your trials are much more enjoyable (at least for the Entity). The only thing keeping you from slaughtering each other is fear itself. Here is everything you need to know about crossplay in Dead by Daylight.

Does Dead by Daylight have Crossplay?

Dead by Daylight has come a long way since its original release of Crossplay in 2020. This includes Crossplay and Crossfriend features, which we will discuss below.

Crossplay

The Dead by Daylight team released crossplay support in August 2020. This means you can play with friends on all platforms, including PC through Steam and the Microsoft store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Note: mobile players can play with each other but not with players on other platforms. For instance, iOS can play with Android players, not console or PC players.

How to Enable or Disable Crossplay in Dead by Daylight

Here are the easy steps to enable or disable Crossplay:

First, click the Cogwheel Icon labeled Options at the bottom of your screen. Scroll to the bottom of the window that pops up until you find the Online section Within the Online section, you will find a setting that says Crossplay You can check or uncheck this setting depending on if you want to Enable or Disable Crossplay

Crossfriends

Image: Dead by Daylight