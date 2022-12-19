Are you wondering how to earn the exclusive Feng Min outfit in Dead by Daylight? One of the best parts of Dead by Daylight is its characters (survivors and killers) and the ability to customization them with fun outfits. Dead by Daylight mobile has been given a massive overhaul. To celebrate the release of the new version, the Dead by Daylight Mobile team has created an event that will reward you with an exclusive skin, Bloodpoints, iridescent shards, sinister stones, and even premium statues.

After reading the above, you may say that’s great, but what do I need to sacrifice to the entity to earn these supposedly free rewards? Lucky for us, absolutely nothing! Here is how to earn the exclusive Feng Min outfit and much more in Dead by Daylight.

How to Earn the Exclusive Feng Min Outfit in Dead by Daylight

Here are the easy steps you need to take to earn the Exclusive Feng Min outfit in Dead by Daylight:

Pre-register with your email

Link a social account All you have to do is log in to the pre-registration website with your Twitter account. Linking your Twitter account will not affect your account migration or registration status.

Follow the Dead by Daylight Twitter pages (Desktop and Mobile teams)

You will then receive a code you can use to unlock the pre-registration exclusive outfit for Feng Min. You can redeem this code after the new version update per the Dead by Daylight team.

Why Should I Card About Pre-registering for Dead by Daylight Mobile?

Outside of unlocking the exclusive Feng Min outfit, the Dead by Daylight team will provide additional rewards to all players when they reach specific pre-registration milestones, as shown in the picture above. The Dead by Daylight Mobile team announced they had just hit 200K pre-registrations.

This means that the milestone reward with 30K Bloodpoints and 3K Iridescent Shards will be provided to players after the new version is released. Also, Dead by Daylight Premium Statues giveaways will be unlocked when reaching 500K, 700K, and 1 million registrants. All you have to do to earn these free rewards is to pre-register for Dead by Daylight mobile, which is super easy.

Dead by Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022