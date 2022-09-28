Dead by Daylight Survivor Tier List: Best DBD Survivors, Ranked

The only Dead by Daylight Survivor Tier List you will ever need! With a whopping 33 survivors currently available, it may be hard to know which one to use. We have ranked every Survivor based on their perks which provide the best survivability and utility.

DBD Survivors Tier List: 33 to 23

Since there are so many survivors, we will only provide full details on the top 10 survivors. We did, however, want to rank the remainder of the survivors so you can see how useful they are at a quick glance.

Nancy Wheeler Ashley J. Williams Steve Harrington Ace Visconti Detective David Tapp Jonah Vasquez Ada Wong Nea Karlsson Jill Valentine David King Quentin Smith Cheryl Mason Jane Romero Kate Denson Yoichi Asakawa Adam Francis Jake Park Yui Kimura Haddie Kaur Claudette Morel Yun-Jin Lee Jeffrey “Jeff” Johansen Rebecca Chambers

Top 10 Survivors in Dead by Daylight, Ranked

The below ten survivors have proven themselves to be the best of the best regarding their usefulness in trials. But, remember! The game’s goal is to be the best Survivor possible, which might mean assisting your team so they can escape… even if you don’t.

10. Felix Richter

Felix Richter’s Perks

Visionary: The Auras of Generators are revealed when you are within 32 meters of them. This perk is disabled for 20 / 18 / 16 seconds after a Generator is completed

The of when you are within of them. This perk is disabled for / / after a is Desperate Measures: Healing and Unhooking speeds are increased by 10 / 12 / 14% for each injured , hooked , or dying Survivor . This can be up to a maximum of 40 / 48 / 56%

are by / / for , , or . This can be up to a of / / Built to Last: Replenish the Charges of an item to 99%, hiding in a locker with a depleted Item for 14/33/12 seconds. Every time this is used, the Charges recovered are lowered by -33%

Why Felix Is Good

This might be a bit of a controversial pick, but I do like Felix’s perks. I feel they are useful now and will be even more useful when the Last Standing phase is implemented, preventing the Killer from activating their Mori. Visionary helps players unfamiliar with maps find objectives faster, which helps the team in general. Desperate Measures will help the lone survivor rescue other survivors when Last Standing is activated. Built to Last provides multiple uses out of items which can increase the speed of completing objectives or save you during the latter stages of a trial. Remember, you can pick up items from dead survivors, so this perk is helpful for items you didn’t bring with you into the Trial.

9. Feng Min

Feng Min’s Perks

Technician: Prevents Generator Explosion, applies the default Regression penalty, and an additional 5/4/3% Regression penalty when you fail a Skill Check while repairing a generator. Lowers the audible range of sounds generated when repairing a Generator by 8 meters

Prevents Generator Explosion, applies the default Regression penalty, and an additional 5/4/3% Regression penalty when you fail a Skill Check while repairing a generator. Lowers the of when by Lithe: Increases your Running Movement speed by 150% for 3 seconds after performing a rushed vault . Lithe has a 60 / 50 / 40 second cooldown and applies Exhausted

Increases your Running Movement speed by for after a . Lithe has a / / and Alert: The Killer’s Aura is revealed to you for 3/4/5 seconds after they damage a Generator or destroy a Breakable Wall or Pallet

Why Feng Is Good

Feng provides stealth and prevents detection, increasing your chances of surviving a trial. Lithe is one of the better Exhaustion perks available. Technicians can save your butt if you accidentally blow a Skill Check or if the Killer is quickly cycling generators. Finally, Alert will provide additional survivability by showing you the Killer’s location.

8. Leon Scott Kennedy

Legon S. Kennedy’s Perks

Bite the Bullet: All noises and Grunts of Pain are suppressed when performing the Healing action (yourself or another survivor). Failed Skill Checks during the Healing action won’t trigger the Loud Noise notification, and only a 3/2/1% Regression penalty is applied

All noises and Grunts of Pain are suppressed when performing the Healing action (yourself or another survivor). Failed Skill Checks during the Healing action won’t trigger the Loud Noise notification, and only a 3/2/1% Regression penalty is applied Flashbang: Enter a locker to create a Flash Bang after repairing a Generator for a total of 70/60/50%. You must be empty-handed and press the ability button to do so. The Flash Grenade has 1 charge, will blind and deafen nearby players, and is left behind when escaping the Trial

Enter a locker to create a Flash Bang after repairing a Generator for a total of 70/60/50%. You must be empty-handed and press the ability button to do so. The Flash Grenade has 1 charge, will blind and deafen nearby players, and is left behind when escaping the Trial Rookie Spirit: The perk will activate after achieving 5/4/3 Good or Great Skill checks. The Aura of regressing Generators is revealed to you once the perk is activated

Why Leon Is Good

Bite the Bullet will prevent the killing from knowing where you are when healing yourself or other survivors. It also provides extra protection if you accidentally fail a skill check. You can create a free item that causes chaos to the Killer whenever you want during a trial with Flashbang, which is overpowered and fun.

7. Laurie Strode

Laurie Strode’s Perks

Sole Survivor: Gain 1 Token (3 tokens maximum) every time another survivor is killed or sacrificed . Each token provides a stackable radius of 20/22/24 meters where the Killer can’t read your Aura. Your repair speed is increased by +75%, and your Exit opening and Hatch speed increase by +50% . Increases the odds of becoming the Killer’s initial Obsession by +100%

Gain (3 tokens maximum) every time is or . Each token provides a stackable radius of 20/22/24 meters where the Killer can’t read your Aura. Your is by and your and speed increase by . Increases the odds of becoming the by Object of Obsession: The Killer’s Aura is revealed, and your Action speeds increase by 2 / 4 / 6% whenever t he Killer reads your Aura . Your Aura is automatically revealed for 3 seconds every 30 Seconds if you are the Obsession . Increases the odds of becoming the Killer’s initial Obsession by +100%

The Killer’s Aura is revealed, and your Action speeds increase by / / whenever t . is automatically for if . Increases the odds of becoming the by Decisive Strike: After you are unhooked (by another survivor or yourself), Decisive Strike is active for 40/50/60 seconds. Succeed a Skill Check when activated to stun the Killer for 3 seconds. This perk is deactivated upon successful use or when the Exit Gates are powered. Increases the odds of becoming the Killer’s initial Obsession by +100%

Why Laurie Is Good

Sole Survivor will be even more helpful when the Last Standing phase is added to the game. Decisive Strike provides a way to escape the Killer’s grasp, which can prolong chases giving other survivors time to complete objectives.

6. Zarina Kassir

Zarina Kassir’s Perks

Off the Record: Activates for 60 / 70 / 80 seconds after you are unhooked (by another survivor or yourself). Your Aura is not revealed to the Killer, Grunts of Pain are suppressed , and the Endurance status effect is granted

Activates for / / seconds after (by another survivor or yourself). Your is to the Killer, are , and the is Red Herring: Trigger a Loud Noise Notification by entering a locker after repairing a Generator for 3 seconds. This perk has a cooldown of 60/50/40 seconds

Trigger a Loud Noise Notification by entering a locker after repairing a Generator for 3 seconds. This perk has a cooldown of 60/50/40 seconds For the People: Instantly heal 1 Health State of another Survivor by pressing the Active Ability. It can only be triggered when you are at full health. You become the Obsession and gain the Broken Status Effect for 80/70/60 seconds upon use. Lowers your chance of becoming the initial Obsession by -100%

Why Zarina Is Good

You can annoy the Killer for 80 seconds with Tier 3 Off the Record, which is super overpowered. For the People can quickly save a survivor from certain death when they are being tunneled or about to die.

5. Élodie Rakoto

Élodie Rakoto’s Perks

Appraisal: Consume 1 Token to rummage through an already opened chest for an Item. You rummage through Chests 40/60/80% faster

Consume 1 Token to rummage through an already opened chest for an Item. You rummage through Chests 40/60/80% faster Deception: Trigger a Loud Noise Notification by interacting with a locker while holding the Sprint button. You will not leave any Pools of Blood or Scratch Marks for 3 seconds. It can only be triggered once every 60/50/40 seconds

Trigger a Loud Noise Notification by interacting with a locker while holding the Sprint button. You will not leave any Pools of Blood or Scratch Marks for 3 seconds. It can only be triggered once every 60/50/40 seconds Power Struggle: You can drop a nearby, standing Pallet to stun the Killer and escape their grasp after reaching 25/20/15% Wiggling progression

Why Élodie Is Good

Elodie can be a handful to the Killer with her perks, Deception and Power Struggle. If you want to distract the Killer or have another method of escaping, these perks will work wonders. Her Appraisal perk is great for finding items late into a trial that will help you complete objectives and survive.

4. Dwight Fairfield

Dwight Fairfield’s Perks

Bond: See the Auras of all other survivors within 20/28/36 meters

See the Auras of all other survivors within 20/28/36 meters Prove Thyself: Repair speed is increased by +15% for each other Survivor within 4 meters , up to +45% . 50 / 75 / 100% bonus Bloodpoints are awarded for Cooperative actions

Repair speed is by for each other Survivor within , up to . / / bonus are awarded for Leader: Action speeds of other Survivors are increased by 15/20/25% within 8 meters. The Leader’s perk effect lasts for 15 seconds after other survivors leave the 8-meter range

Why Dwight Is Good

When Dwight isn’t delivering pizzas, he is leading other survivors through the trials. To lead other survivors, you first must know where they are on the map, which is where Bond helps. Prove Thyself helps survivors crush through a generator as quickly as possible and rewards your team for working together. Leader helps other survivors do things quicker which is essential to survive because you can’t do everything yourself.

3. Meg Thomas

Meg Thomas’ Perks

Quick & Quiet: The Loud Noise Notification is suppressed with rushing Lockers , Pallets , or Windows with a 30 / 25 / 20 second cooldown

The is with rushing , , or with a / / cooldown Sprint Burst: Running Movement speed increases to 150% for 3 seconds . You become Exhausted for 60 / 50 / 40 seconds after use

to for . You become Exhausted for / / after use Adrenaline: Instantly heal one Health State when the Exit Gates are Powered and Running Movement speed increases to 150% for 5 seconds

Why Meg Is Good

Meg brings two of the most critical things in Dead by Daylight: Stealth and Speed. Her Sprint Burst perk allows her to distance herself from the Killer. At the same time,e Quick & Quiet allows her to utilize that distance to escape the Killer. Meg’s Adrenaline perk is an eject button that provides some late-game utility that could save your life.

2. William “Bill” Overbeck

Bill Overbeck’s Perks

Left Behind: The Aura of the Hatch is revealed to you within 24/28/32 meters when you are the last Survivor remaining in the Trial

The Aura of the Hatch is revealed to you within 24/28/32 meters when you are the last Survivor remaining in the Trial Borrowed Time: Extends the Endurance status effect by 6/8/10 seconds and extends the Haste status effect by 10 seconds of survivors you unhook

Extends the Endurance status effect by 6/8/10 seconds and extends the Haste status effect by 10 seconds of survivors you unhook Unbreakable: Once per Trial, you can recover from the Dying State, and your Recovery speed is increased by 25/30/35%

Why Bill Is Good

Bill has the best perk in Borrowed Time if you constantly rescue survivors from Hooks. With the Last Standing phase coming soon, his Unbreakable perk will allow you to recover from the dying state even faster, and Left Behind will give you that much more of a chance to escape.

1. Mikaela Reid

Mikaela Reid’s Perks

Clairvoyance: While empty-handed, you can see the Auras of Chests , Exit Gate Switches , Generators , the Hatch , and Hooks within 64 meters for 8 / 9 / 10 seconds

While empty-handed, you can see the of , , , the , and within for / / Boon: Circle of Healing: Increases all Healing speeds by 40 / 45 / 50% and unlocks the Self-Care ability

Increases all Healing speeds by / / and unlocks the Self-Care ability Boon: Shadow Step: Scratch Marks are suppressed, and Auras are hidden from The Killer for 2/3/4 seconds after leaving Boon Totem’s range

Why Mikaela Is Good

Mikaela offers the best survivability perks in the game. Boon: Circle of Healing is her best since other survivors can heal themselves without using an item or perk. Her other two perks provide advantages to completing objectives, avoiding the Killer, rescuing survivors, and escaping the Trial.

Dead by Daylight is currently available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, iOS, and Android.