How does memento mori work in Dead by Daylight?

The apparent goal of the killer in Dead by Daylight is to kill every survivor in the match. While you usually do this by hitting a survivor onto the ground and then putting them onto a hook to be sacrificed, there are certain perks and items that allow you to get a bit more personal with your killings. When a killer performs one of these direct killing actions on a survivor it is called a mori and it is about to go through a significant change. Let’s go over how you can perform a mori on a survivor in Dead by Daylight.

How to perform a Mori in Dead By Daylight

In order to mori a survivor in Dead by Daylight previously, you would need to bring an offering into a match or use specific killer perks that give you the ability to mori a survivor after conditions are met. However, the mori system has received a massive rework alongside the addition of the last stand for survivors. Now you are only allowed to mori the last survivor in a match and it is done automatically.

Once you down the last standing survivor, both you and the survivor will be moved to a stage portion of the map and the killer’s mori animation will play out with the last standing survivor being the target. This means that downing the last survivor will immediately end the match and killers can no longer down the last survivor to carry them to the hatch.

Since you can’t mori any other survivors in a trial other than the last standing survivor, many perks and items have received a rework. Ranco and Hex: Devour Hope have both lost the mori ability given to them. Rancor will now provide the exposed status effect to the obsession for the rest of the trial. Hex: Devour Hope will now instantly sacrifice any survivor that is placed on the hook when you have five tokens.

All mori offerings are also reworked to grant bloodpoints as long as the required amount of survivors are sacrificed during the trial. The Cypress Memento Mori will give 8,000 Bloodpoints for sacrificing at least two survivors, Ivory Memento Mori gives 12,000 Bloodpoints for sacrificing at least three survivors and the Ebony Memento Mori will give 20,000 Bloodpoints for sacrificing all four survivors.

While this change does allow the time and effort put into each killer’s special mori animation to be seen more often, it does make being a nicer killer harder. Sometimes, killers choose to give the last survivor the hatch after the survivor is downed but the new mori system will not allow that. Now if a killer wants to give a survivor the hatch they will either need to wait for the survivor to find the hatch themselves or convince the survivor to follow the killer to the hatch in some way.

