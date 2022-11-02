Are you looking for free Bloodpoints & Cosmetics in Dead by Deadlight? With the recent changes having lots of Bloodpoints is more important to you than ever. Whether trying to prestige all your survivors and killers or saving up for the newest Chapter, we have the codes you need to earn free swag. We will update this post as new codes arrive, and old codes expire, usually happening at the start of every month. So, keep checking back to avoid missing out on free in-game currency and items.
Free Bloodpoints & Cosmetics in Dead by Daylight
You can earn free Bloodpoints and cosmetics by redeeming codes that usually rotate every month. We have broken down every possible code for Bloodpoints, Cosmetics, and Prime Gaming rewards so you can quickly redeem and get back into the trials!
How do I Redeem Codes?
You can redeem a code by following these in-game instructions:
- Start Dead by Daylight
- Select the Store menu
- Navigate to the Feature tab
- Click the Redeem Code button on the top right
- Enter a code
- Repeat for every code you have
Free Bloodpoint Codes
Here are the confirmed active Bloodpoint codes for November 2022:
- Energy: 25,000 Bloodpoints
- Nice: 69 Bloodpoints
- Rift: 25,000 Bloodpoints
- Unstable: 25,000 Bloodpoints
- Void: 25,000 Bloodpoints
That is a total of 100,069 free Bloodpoints you can earn!
Free Cosmetic Codes
Here are the confirmed active Cosmetic codes for November 2022:
- CAWCAW: Feathers of Pride Charm
- PRIDE: Rainbow Flag Charm
- PRIDE2022: Progress Pride Flag Charm
- WARRIORPUPPERS: Warrior Puppers Charm
- WINNERWINNER: PUBG Frying Pan Charm
You can equip these charms to both your Survivors and Killers.
Prime Gaming Unlocks
You can unlock exclusive in-game items monthly if you subscribe to Amazon Prime Gaming. To unlock, you need to head over to Dead by Daylight’s Prime Gaming page and claim a unique redeem code that you can redeem, like the Bloodpoints and Cosmetic codes.
November’s Prime Gaming unlock will be the Cycle Carrier outfit for Meg Thomas.
Expired Redeem Codes
We have listed every expired code so you can quickly check whether yours will still work. If you receive an error message after entering a code, it likely means it is expired.
Expired codes:
- DEDOBAJP2022
- THREEWITCHES
- DEDOBANOHI
- BILIBILI300K
- TOOTHFACE
- FINN
- SHARKY
- BUBBLES
- TWITCHRIVALSTW2022
- OCANADA
- CAKEWALK
- IGBPPARTY
- BLOODBANK
- THANKYOU
- DOUBLERAINBOW
- GETTHATBAG
- BLUEBIRDBEEG
- 59th39
- 78SNOXXG
- AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50
- ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS
- AUSOME
- BETTERTHANONE
- BILIBILI200K
- BOOP
- BULLSHIRT
- BYEBYE2020
- CAISHEN
- CIPHERSALAD
- DBDDAYJP2020
- DBDDAYJP2021
- DBDTHEBOARDGAME
- DBDWEBSITE
- DECIPHERSTRIKE
- DIEHARDDIVA2022
- DISCORD150K
- DISCORD200K
- DJC2021
- DWIGHTCROW
- EASYASABC
- ENTITYDISPLEASED
- ENTITYPLEASED
- ENTITYSLITTLEHELPER
- ETERNALBLIGHT
- FD3EB91E-B741-454B-A5DD-BC8DA406F162
- FORHONOR
- FRISKKUWURAWRXD2022
- FROSTYBLIGHT
- FROSTYDEATH
- FROSTYTWINS
- FUKUHAUCHI
- GIFTTHERIFT
- GIGXLM3G
- GOLDENBROS
- HALLOWHOOPS
- HAPPY1001
- HAPPYGOLDENWEEK2021
- HELLOTHERE
- HENYANG
- HISSANDHERS
- HOLIDAYFORMAL
- HOLIDAYSPECIAL
- HOHOHO
- INSERTCOIN
- INTHISECONOMY
- JAPAN300K
- KENPOUKINENBI2021
- KODOMONOHI2021
- LANTERNFESTIVAL
- LIGHTSCAMERABP
- LIVEORDIE
- LUCKYCHARM
- LUCKYMONEY
- LUNARNEWGEAR
- METATRON
- MIDORINOHI2021
- MILADYISSEVENFOOTTWO
- MNOGO
- MORICHRISTMAS
- NAUGHTYSTOCKING
- NEWYEARNEWENTITY
- NICESTOCKING
- NOTATRICK
- OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE
- ONLY5000
- OVER5000
- PATHFINDER
- PIECEOFCAKE
- RANKROULETTE
- REVEALED
- RIVALSJP
- RIVALSKR
- RIVALSTH
- SCARYGOOD
- SCREAMSTREAM
- SEASONSBLEEDINGS
- SNAPSNAP
- SOITCHY
- SWEETDREAMS
- THISISACODE
- TREATYOURSELF
- TWITCHORTREAT
- TWITTERLORGE
- TWITTERSMOL
- TWOSDAY
- VK100K
- VK130UP
- WITCHPLEASE
- YOUFOUNDME
- ZARINOX
Dead by Daylight is currently available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, iOS, and Android.
- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022