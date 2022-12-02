Dead by Daylight: Everything You Need to Know About the Bone Chill Event

Are you wondering what the Bone Chill event in Dead by Daylight is about? You better make sure you’ve been naughty because the Entity is checking his list twice. The Bone Chill event, which started in 2021, will make its festive return in 2022. It was every survivor and killer’s favorite holiday event due to all of the gifts and unlockables provided to us by Entity Claus. Another fun aspect of the Bone Chill event is that Entity Claus’ little helper, Dwelf, is back! What gifts do you think he will bring us this year? Here is everything you need to know about the Bone Chill event in Dead by Daylight.

The Bone Chill event in Dead by Daylight will occur from December 8 to January 4. So far, we know the Advent Calander and the Deck the Trials outfit collection both return. The Advent Calander will give us daily giveaways, including Bloodpoints, Rift Fragments, and Iridescent Shards. The Deck the Trials outfit collection is currently avaiable for purchase using Dead by Daylight’s in-game store and brings us festive cosmetic outfits for your favorite killer and survivor. Included outfits in the Deck the Trials outfit collection are:

The Trickster: King of Sweets

King of Sweets Meg Thomas: Winter Sprinter

Winter Sprinter Kate Denson: Sugar Plum Singer

Sugar Plum Singer Mikaela Reid: Witch of the North

Witch of the North Yun-Jin Lee: Casual Holiday

We haven’t been given too many more details about the Bone Chill event yet but based on the short video and screenshots posted by the Dead by Daylight team, every map will be filled with festive decorations, and the controversial Snowman will return. If you haven’t experienced the Snowman firsthand, let’s just say it gave survivors an unfair advantage against killers. This is because survivors could jump into a Snowman during a chase and get a free hit from the killer. When the killer strikes a snowman with a survivor inside, they would be ejected from the Snowman but not injured. This gave survivors an extra life and time to escape while the killer came out of its attack animation. Do you think it will be fixed in this year’s event?

We will update this guide with more details about the Bone Chill event as the Dead by Daylight team releases them.

Dead by Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022