Are you wondering if the Season of Giving event in Dead by Daylight is returning for the 2022 holiday season? Be sure to spread the holiday cheer with fellow survivors and killers, but we are happy to report that it is returning! The popular Advent Calendar in Dead by Daylight returns and brings us a ton of free goodies for the 2022 holiday season. In addition, the Dead by Daylight developers wants to reward and celebrate the holidays with their loyal players by providing daily giveaways. These daily giveaways include Bloodpoints, Iridescent Shards, and Rift Fragments. Here is everything you need to know about the Season of Giving 2022 event and the Advent Calendar in Dead by Daylight.

Dead by Daylight: Everything You Need to Know About the Season of Giving 2022 Event

The Advent Calendar in Dead by Daylight makes its glorious return for the 2022 holiday season. All you need to do to claim these giveaways is log into the game daily. There is a 24-hour period between the rewards you can earn by logging in. This period resets daily at 11 am Eastern Time. Take note of the delicious giveaway on Christmas. Here is every daily giveaway from the Advent Calendar:

December 1: 25,000 Bloodpoints

December 2: 25, 000 Bloodpoints

December 3: 5 Rift Fragments

December 4: 25,000 Bloodpoints

December 5: 500 Iridescent Shards

December 6: 25,000 Bloodpoints

December 7: 5 Rift Fragments

December 8: 500 Iridescent Shards

December 9: 25,000 Bloodpoints

December 10: 50,000 Bloodpoints

December 11: 25,000 Bloodpoints

December 12: 50,000 Bloodpoints

December 13: 500 Iridescent Shards

December 14: 25,000 Bloodpoints

December 15: 25,000 Bloodpoints

December 16: 500 Iridescent Shards

December 17: 5 Rift Fragments

December 18: 25,000 Bloodpoints

December 19: 500 Iridescent Shards

December 20: 25,000 Bloodpoints

December 21: 5 Rift Fragments

December 22: 500 Iridescent Shards

December 23: 25,000 Bloodpoints

December 24: 50,000 Bloodpoints

December 25: 300,000 Bloodpoints, 5 Rift Fragments, and 1,000 Iridescent Shards

December 26: 25,000 Bloodpoints

December 27: 25,000 Bloodpoints

December 28: 25,000 Bloodpoints

December 29: 5 Rift Fragments

December 30: 500 Iridescent Shards

December 31: 100,000 Bloodpoints

January 1: 50,000 Bloodpoints

January 2: 25,000 Bloodpoints

January 3: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Check out our monthly redemption guide if you are looking for more free content for Dead by Daylight.

Dead by Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022