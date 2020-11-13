Demon’s Souls PS5 – How to Get Full Health, Turn Back to Human

Like the other Souls games, Demon’s Souls has a mechanic which takes your humanity away from you when you die, making the game slightly harder by giving you less health to use. Thankfully, you can get this health back and turn back to human, but it’s important to know what’s at stake here when you do. In this guide we’ll explain how to get your humanity back and get your full health in Demon’s Souls.

When you die in human form in Demon’s Souls you will lose your humanity. This makes you start with less health. Dying as a human, will also turn the world to Black Tendency making it harder. Each time you die in the human form the world will get darker, more black, and enemies will be harder. The upside is that there will be more items and rewards for killing these harder foes. The only way to get your humanity back once you’ve lost it is to kill a boss and get its Demon’s Soul. Once you’ve defeated a world boss you will get your humanity back and your full health will return. There is another way to become human again and get 100% health and that’s by using a Stone of Ephermeral Eyes. There are also two other ways to get humanity for more advanced players. The first is by helping another player in co-op defeat a boss by using the blue-eye stone OR by becoming a black phantom invading someone else’s world and killing them by using the Black Eye Stone.

How to turn back to Human in Demon’s Souls

Kill a boss Use the Stone of Ephermeral Eyes Become a Black Phantom and Kill Player Help player defeat a boss as Blue Phantom

How to get back your full health

Getting your health back is as simple as becoming human, so just use any of the methods above to get your humanity (and your health) back. But just be warned that when you are human and die outside of the Nexus you will change the world tendency to Black each time you die.