Desperados III Mission List – How Many Missions are in Desperados III?

Desperados III is a brand-new entry in the classic tactics series, serving as a prequel to the games that game before it. Each mission offers deep tactical stealth gameplay with a wide array of options and possibilities. As you’re sneaking around the western frontier, you may find yourself asking this question at some point: just how many missions are in Desperados III? While there isn’t a huge amount of missions in Desperados III, each one can take quite a long time to finish, and there are several additional challenges that dedicated players can spend hours attempting to complete. This is how many missions are in Desperados III.

Desperados III Full Mission List

There are 16 missions total in Desperados III, and each of them is listed below.

Devil’s Canyon (Chapter 1)

Byers Pass

Flagstone

Higgins’ Estate

O’Hara Ranch

Eagle Falls

Devil’s Canyon (Chapter 2)

Baton Rouge

Mississippi River

New Orleans

Queen’s Nest

New Orleans Docks

Devitt Gold Mine

Las Piedras

Casa Devitt

Devil’s Canyon (Chapter 3)

As you work your way through the game, you’ll travel all across the old west, visiting bustling frontier towns and encountering multiple enemy types along the way. With a total of five playable characters, there are plenty of ways to get through each mission. Each level feels just as open as the last, and the game’s incredibly forgiving quicksave system makes experimentation a breeze. There’s hardly ever a penalty for failing so long as you make a quick backup save before attempting a crazy plan.

How Many Missions are in Desperados III?

As we stated above, there are 16 missions in Desperados III spread across 3 chapters. Some missions, like the initial Devil’s Canyon tutorial, are relatively brief, while others can last for upwards of an hour if you really take your time. There are also several optional challenges to attempt for each level, as well as additional challenge levels that are unlocked a little over halfway into the campaign. Desperados III is an exceptional tactics game, so you’ll likely want to spend a lot of time with it if you’re a fan of the genre. If you’re still on the fence about the game, then there’s a free Desperados III demo available for download that contains a few levels for you to try.