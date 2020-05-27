Epic may be offering Civilization VI for free and Steam may be, well, Steam, but that doesn’t mean GOG is resting on its laurels. As of today two demos have gone live on the platform, and all it takes is a click to install and play them.

Both Destroy All Humans! and Desperados III have launched demos today via GOG, as confirmed by the developers of each game via Twitter. There’s no catch (unless you consider making a GOG account a catch): just login, download, and play. You can find the Destroy All Humans! demo here, and the Desperados III demo here.

I’ll look into both later this week when I’ve finished reviewing The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor. I’ve been keeping a keen eye on both games, though I’m arguably more excited about Desperados III (this trailer really caught my eye). In the meantime, I recommend the GOG launcher whether you install it for these demos or not: the 2.0 update allows you to tie all of you game libraries together into a single location, and it makes tracking playtime, achievements, and online friends infinitely easier. Also, their “no DRM” policy is just icing on the cake.

Desperados III launches June 16th, and Destroy All Humans! lands July 28th – both on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.