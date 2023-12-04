Destiny 2 Appetence God Roll: Best PVE and PVP Perks

Image: Bungie / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Appentece is a Trace Rifle introduced in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish, quickly becoming a fan favorite. This guide aims to help you create the best build for this gun, as it will cover a God Roll for PvE and PvP for the Appentece, including the best perks.

Best PVE and PVP God Roll for the Appentece in Destiny 2

In the following sections, you will find the best God Roll and perks for the Appentece Trace Rifle in Destiny 2 for both PvE and PvP, as well as an explanation of why we believe it to be so good. Further down, we will detail how to get the Appentece if you have yet to obtain it.

Best Appentece PVE God Roll

The Appentece is excellent for PVE and has become one of the most popular guns in Season of the Wish. To start, we have chosen the Smallbore as the Barrel and the Enhanced Battery for the magazine. The Smallbore is a solid pick here as it increases the gun’s range and stability. The Enhanced Battery is another excellent option, considering it increases the magazine size, allowing the player to shoot off more rounds.

The best perks for the Apprentice in PVE are the Demolitionist and One For All. The Demolitionist is one of my favorite perks in Destiny 2, as it allows the player to throw more grenades. Each kill you receive rewards you with grenade energy. The One for All perk is another helpful perk that can help increase damage, as its in-game description is “hitting three separate targets increases the damage for a moderate duration.”

Here is an overview of the best Appentece PVE God Roll:

Barrel: Smallbore

Smallbore Battery: Enhanced Battery

Enhanced Battery Perk One: Demolitionist

Demolitionist Perk Two: One For All

Best Appentece PVP God Roll

The Appentece can shine in PVP with the appropriate loadout and perks equipped. For our God Roll, we have the Hammer-Forged Rifling as the Barrel and the Tactical Battery as the Battery (Magazine). The Hammer-Forged Rifling is designed to increase the Appentece’s range, while the Tactical Battery increases stability, reload speed, and range — each very important in PvP.

As for perks, you will have the best luck going with the Hip-Fire Grip and the Killing Tally in your first and second perk slots, respectively. The Hip-Fire Grip increases vital stats when firing from the hip, such as aim assist falloff distance and damage falloff distance. Killing Tally, on the other hand, stacks damage the more you get kills, increasing the amount of damage it outputs for every kill you get. The stack lasts for three kills and is removed when you reload.

Here is a summary of the Appentece PVP God Roll:

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Battery: Tactical Battery

Tactical Battery Perk One: Hip-Fire Grip

Hip-Fire Grip Perk Two: Killing Tally

How to Get the Appentece in Destiny 2

There are a few ways to obtain the Appentece Trace Rifle in Destiny 2. First, players can obtain the gun through a random drop from the Raven’s Lair and The Coil seasonal activities. The Appentece can be found in the ending chest during the activities mentioned or the secret chest hidden within the coil.

The Appentece can also be acquired by decoding Wish Engrams at Riven, although the drop rate from this method is very low. That said, once you unlock six different Seasons of the Wish weapons and unlock the “Wishful Weapon Focusing” seasonal challenge, you can use your Wish Engrams to concentrate on decoding Appentece Trace Rifle.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023