Destiny 2 Doomed Petitioner God Roll: Best PVE and PVP Perks

A doomed petition indeed.

November 30th, 2023 by Alejandro Josan
Destiny 2 Doomed Petitioner
Image: Bungie

Season of the Wish introduced new seasonal weapons, which means it is time to talk about some god rolls! Here are the PVE and PVP god rolls for the Doomed Petitioner shotgun in Destiny 2.

How to Get the Doomed Petitioner in Destiny 2

The Doomed Petitioner is one of the many seasonal weapons in Destiny 2 for the Season of the Wish. Thankfully, as is the case with many others, this means that to get it, you will have to complete activities such as The Coil and Riven’s Lair. As you might expect, this will be a random reward, meaning that you will have to farm for a bit if it isn’t dropped during your first activity runs.

Doomed Petitioner Stats and Perk Pool

The Doomed Petitioner is a Linear Fusion Rifle with an Aggressive Frame archetype. This means that you will fire three-round bursts, which is sort of an acquired taste in my opinion. Check out its stats and perk pool below.

Doomed Petitioner Stats

StatValue
Impact41
Range45
Stability46
Handling25
Reload Speed24
Reload Time2.62s
Aim Assistance64
Inventory Size34
Zoom25
Airborne Effectiveness11
Recoil71
Rounds Per Minute533
Magazine5

Doomed Petitioner Perk Pool

Perk SlotPerks
First SlotPermeability
Threat Detector
Keep Away
Attrition Orbs
Destabilizing Rounds
Envious Assassin
Reconstruction
Second SlotSurrounded
Deconstruct
Moving Target
High Ground
Golden Tricorn
Loose Change
Precision Instrument

Doomed Petitioner PVE God Roll in Destiny 2

If you are going to pick the Doomed Petitioner as your weapon of choice, PVE is the only viable option due to the perk and component pool available. Reconstruction will allow you to consistently fire at targets thanks to its automatic charge, and Precision Instrument will increase your precision damage by dealing sustained damage.

Component/TypeRoll Perk/TraitDescription
BarrelArrowhead BreakImproves recoil and handling.
BatteryAccelerated CoilsFaster charge time while sacrificing impact damage.
Trait OneReconstructionThe Doomed Petitioner will charge itself over time, doubling its base capacity.
Trait TwoPrecision InstrumentAfter dealing sustained damage, you will receive a precision damage bonus.
Origin TraitDragon’s VengeanceThe Doomed Petitioner’s magazine will refill whenever an ally dies or you reach critical health, earning a range, charge rate, and handling bonus.
MasterworkRangeImproves range.
ModBoss / Major SpecDeals bonus damage to bosses and vehicles, or powerful powerful enemies, respectively.

Doomed Petitioner PVP God Roll in Destiny 2

PVP and Doomed Petition is a combination that doesn’t work due to the perks favoring PVE. However, if you were to choose this Linear Fusion Rifle, then pick Threat Detector and Moving Target which will assist you during your PVP encounters. The first one will give you a stat boosts whenever enemy Guardians are nearby and the second one will help you avoid incoming damage while also aiming straight at your target.

Component/TypeRoll Perk/TraitDescription
BarrelCorkscrew RiflingIncreases range, handling, and stability.
BatteryIonized BatteryIncreases magazine size and decreases reload speed.
Trait OneThreat DetectorWhen enemy targets are nearby, this perk increases your reload, stability, and handling stats.
Trait TwoMoving TargetIncreases movement speed and target acquisition when you move and ADS.
Origin TraitDragon’s VengeanceThe Doomed Petitioner’s magazine will refill whenever an ally dies or you reach critical health, earning a range, charge rate, and handling bonus.
MasterworkStabilityImproves stability.
ModTargeting AdjusterTarget acquisition bonus.

As you can see, the Doomed Petitioner is a three-round burst Linear Fusion Rifle better suited for PVE. Make use of its available perks to get rid of crowds of enemies and even mod it to deal damage to bosses and powerful enemies.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2023

