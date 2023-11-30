Destiny 2 Doomed Petitioner God Roll: Best PVE and PVP Perks

Image: Bungie

Season of the Wish introduced new seasonal weapons, which means it is time to talk about some god rolls! Here are the PVE and PVP god rolls for the Doomed Petitioner shotgun in Destiny 2.

How to Get the Doomed Petitioner in Destiny 2

The Doomed Petitioner is one of the many seasonal weapons in Destiny 2 for the Season of the Wish. Thankfully, as is the case with many others, this means that to get it, you will have to complete activities such as The Coil and Riven’s Lair. As you might expect, this will be a random reward, meaning that you will have to farm for a bit if it isn’t dropped during your first activity runs.

Doomed Petitioner Stats and Perk Pool

The Doomed Petitioner is a Linear Fusion Rifle with an Aggressive Frame archetype. This means that you will fire three-round bursts, which is sort of an acquired taste in my opinion. Check out its stats and perk pool below.

Doomed Petitioner Stats

Stat Value Impact 41 Range 45 Stability 46 Handling 25 Reload Speed 24 Reload Time 2.62s Aim Assistance 64 Inventory Size 34 Zoom 25 Airborne Effectiveness 11 Recoil 71 Rounds Per Minute 533 Magazine 5

Doomed Petitioner Perk Pool

Perk Slot Perks First Slot Permeability

Threat Detector

Keep Away

Attrition Orbs

Destabilizing Rounds

Envious Assassin

Reconstruction Second Slot Surrounded

Deconstruct

Moving Target

High Ground

Golden Tricorn

Loose Change

Precision Instrument

Doomed Petitioner PVE God Roll in Destiny 2

If you are going to pick the Doomed Petitioner as your weapon of choice, PVE is the only viable option due to the perk and component pool available. Reconstruction will allow you to consistently fire at targets thanks to its automatic charge, and Precision Instrument will increase your precision damage by dealing sustained damage.

Component/Type Roll Perk/Trait Description Barrel Arrowhead Break Improves recoil and handling. Battery Accelerated Coils Faster charge time while sacrificing impact damage. Trait One Reconstruction The Doomed Petitioner will charge itself over time, doubling its base capacity. Trait Two Precision Instrument After dealing sustained damage, you will receive a precision damage bonus. Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance The Doomed Petitioner’s magazine will refill whenever an ally dies or you reach critical health, earning a range, charge rate, and handling bonus. Masterwork Range Improves range. Mod Boss / Major Spec Deals bonus damage to bosses and vehicles, or powerful powerful enemies, respectively.

Doomed Petitioner PVP God Roll in Destiny 2

PVP and Doomed Petition is a combination that doesn’t work due to the perks favoring PVE. However, if you were to choose this Linear Fusion Rifle, then pick Threat Detector and Moving Target which will assist you during your PVP encounters. The first one will give you a stat boosts whenever enemy Guardians are nearby and the second one will help you avoid incoming damage while also aiming straight at your target.

Component/Type Roll Perk/Trait Description Barrel Corkscrew Rifling Increases range, handling, and stability. Battery Ionized Battery Increases magazine size and decreases reload speed. Trait One Threat Detector When enemy targets are nearby, this perk increases your reload, stability, and handling stats. Trait Two Moving Target Increases movement speed and target acquisition when you move and ADS. Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance The Doomed Petitioner’s magazine will refill whenever an ally dies or you reach critical health, earning a range, charge rate, and handling bonus. Masterwork Stability Improves stability. Mod Targeting Adjuster Target acquisition bonus.

As you can see, the Doomed Petitioner is a three-round burst Linear Fusion Rifle better suited for PVE. Make use of its available perks to get rid of crowds of enemies and even mod it to deal damage to bosses and powerful enemies.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2023