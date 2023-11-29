Destiny 2 Supercluster God Roll: Best PVE and PVP Perks

Image: Bungie

A new season can only mean one thing: new weapons. This time, let’s talk about the new slug shotgun. Here are the PVE and PVP god rolls for the Supercluster shotgun in Destiny 2.

How to Get the Supercluster Shotgun in Destiny 2

The good thing about seasonal weapons in Destiny 2 is that they are relatively easy to get. The same applies to the Supercluster shotgun which you will be able to get by taking part in Season of the Wish activities such as Riven’s Lair or The Coil. It will randomly drop after completing said activities, so you could probably spend some time farming before you get it.

Supercluster Stats and Perk Pool

The Supercluster is a Pinpoint Slug Frame shotgun. This means it fires a single-slug round with a more predictable vertical recoil pattern. Here are all of its stats and its perk pool.

Supercluster Stats

Stat Value Impact 70 Range 65 Stability 49 Handling 71 Handling 45 Aim Assistance 41 Inventory Size 46 Zoom 12 Airborne Effectiveness 4 Recoil 59 Rounds Per Minute 65 Magazine 6

Supercluster Perk Pool

Perk Slot First Slot Lead from Gold

Fourth’s Time the Charm

Loose Change

Threat Detector

Slice

Slideshot

Reconstruction Second Slot Deconstruct

Vorpal Weapon

Attrition Orbs

Surrounded

Hatchling

Fragile Focus

Cascade Point

Supercluster PVE God Roll in Destiny 2

The Supercluster shines better in PVE thanks to its perk pool. Reconstruction will allow this weapon to deal consistent damage to enemies and both Vorpal Weapon and Surrounded present great benefits for crowd control.

Component/Type Roll Perk/Trait Description Barrel Fluted Barrel Increases handling speed and stability. Magazine Assault Mag Increases stability and rate of fire. Trait One Reconstruction Over time, the Supercluster will reload itself, even reaching double capacity. Trait Two Vorpal Weapon / Surrounded Vorpal Weapon increases damage against powerful enemies such as bosses and Guardians with their super active, and even vehicles.



The Supercluster will receive a damage bonus whenever you have three or more enemies nearby. Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance If one of your teammates dies or you reach critical health, your mag will refill and you will gain boosts to range, handling, and charge rate. Masterwork Stability Since you will be shooting mobs with the shotgun, increasing stability will be the most beneficial. Mod Major Spec / Boss Spec Major and Boss Spec will increase your damage output toward powerful enemies and bosses, respectively.

Supercluster PVP God Roll in Destiny 2

While not very proficient in PVP and with many other better options, the Supercluster can be modified by selecting specific perks like Slideshot and Fragile Focus. Both the Handling Masterwork and Freehand Grip Mod are very important to make this a better

Component/Type Roll Perk/Trait Description Barrel Fluted Barrel Increases handling speed and stability. Magazine Accurized Rounds Increases range. Trait One Slideshot The Supercluster will reload after sliding and will boost its range and stability. Trait Two Fragile Focus As long as you have your shield active, the Supercluster will enjoy a bonus range. If it is destroyed, the bonus will return when the shield gets back to full strength. Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance If one of your teammates dies or you reach critical health, your mag will refill and you will gain boosts to range, handling, and charge rate. Masterwork Handling PVP encounter requires reaction time on your behalf, which will make Handling a great stat to increase (time to ADS). Mod Freehand Grip If you don’t fille like ADS, firing from the hip will be important in PVP, especially for the shotgun. This mod will improve hip fire’s accuracy and ready speed.

Be sure to try the Supercluster shotgun to see if it is your cup of tea. As you can see, it can be proficient in PVE and has a bit of improvement room for PVP. Be sure to check out the rest of the Season of the Wish weapons in Destiny 2 so that you can pick your favorite.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023