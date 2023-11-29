Destiny 2 Supercluster God Roll: Best PVE and PVP Perks

Shot. Gun. Shotgun.

November 29th, 2023 by Alejandro Josan
Destiny 2 Supercluster Featured Image
Image: Bungie

A new season can only mean one thing: new weapons. This time, let’s talk about the new slug shotgun. Here are the PVE and PVP god rolls for the Supercluster shotgun in Destiny 2.

How to Get the Supercluster Shotgun in Destiny 2

The good thing about seasonal weapons in Destiny 2 is that they are relatively easy to get. The same applies to the Supercluster shotgun which you will be able to get by taking part in Season of the Wish activities such as Riven’s Lair or The Coil. It will randomly drop after completing said activities, so you could probably spend some time farming before you get it.

Supercluster Stats and Perk Pool

The Supercluster is a Pinpoint Slug Frame shotgun. This means it fires a single-slug round with a more predictable vertical recoil pattern. Here are all of its stats and its perk pool.

Supercluster Stats

StatValue
Impact70
Range65
Stability49
Handling71
Handling45
Aim Assistance41
Inventory Size46
Zoom12
Airborne Effectiveness4
Recoil59
Rounds Per Minute65
Magazine6

Supercluster Perk Pool

Perk Slot
First SlotLead from Gold
Fourth’s Time the Charm
Loose Change
Threat Detector
Slice
Slideshot
Reconstruction
Second SlotDeconstruct
Vorpal Weapon
Attrition Orbs
Surrounded
Hatchling
Fragile Focus
Cascade Point

Supercluster PVE God Roll in Destiny 2

The Supercluster shines better in PVE thanks to its perk pool. Reconstruction will allow this weapon to deal consistent damage to enemies and both Vorpal Weapon and Surrounded present great benefits for crowd control.

Component/TypeRoll Perk/TraitDescription
BarrelFluted BarrelIncreases handling speed and stability.
MagazineAssault MagIncreases stability and rate of fire.
Trait OneReconstructionOver time, the Supercluster will reload itself, even reaching double capacity.
Trait TwoVorpal Weapon / SurroundedVorpal Weapon increases damage against powerful enemies such as bosses and Guardians with their super active, and even vehicles.

The Supercluster will receive a damage bonus whenever you have three or more enemies nearby.
Origin TraitDragon’s VengeanceIf one of your teammates dies or you reach critical health, your mag will refill and you will gain boosts to range, handling, and charge rate.
MasterworkStabilitySince you will be shooting mobs with the shotgun, increasing stability will be the most beneficial.
ModMajor Spec / Boss SpecMajor and Boss Spec will increase your damage output toward powerful enemies and bosses, respectively.

Supercluster PVP God Roll in Destiny 2

While not very proficient in PVP and with many other better options, the Supercluster can be modified by selecting specific perks like Slideshot and Fragile Focus. Both the Handling Masterwork and Freehand Grip Mod are very important to make this a better

Component/TypeRoll Perk/TraitDescription
BarrelFluted BarrelIncreases handling speed and stability.
MagazineAccurized RoundsIncreases range.
Trait OneSlideshotThe Supercluster will reload after sliding and will boost its range and stability.
Trait TwoFragile FocusAs long as you have your shield active, the Supercluster will enjoy a bonus range. If it is destroyed, the bonus will return when the shield gets back to full strength.
Origin TraitDragon’s VengeanceIf one of your teammates dies or you reach critical health, your mag will refill and you will gain boosts to range, handling, and charge rate.
MasterworkHandlingPVP encounter requires reaction time on your behalf, which will make Handling a great stat to increase (time to ADS).
ModFreehand GripIf you don’t fille like ADS, firing from the hip will be important in PVP, especially for the shotgun. This mod will improve hip fire’s accuracy and ready speed.

Related: Destiny 2 Horror Story God Roll | Best Perks for PVE and PVP

Be sure to try the Supercluster shotgun to see if it is your cup of tea. As you can see, it can be proficient in PVE and has a bit of improvement room for PVP. Be sure to check out the rest of the Season of the Wish weapons in Destiny 2 so that you can pick your favorite.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023

About The Author

Alejandro Avatar

A musician with a heart of a gamer, Alejandro's life has always been accompanied by adventures on Nintendo platformers, countless hours of fantasy RPGs and several third-party FPSs. Currently, he is studying Game Design and Development and Creative Writing, preparing for a long career in the video game industry.

More Stories by Alejandro Josan

More on Attack of the Fanboy :