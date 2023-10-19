Destiny 2 Horror Story God Roll | Best Perks for PVE and PVP

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 has an extensive array of weapons that has only grown further over the years and one of the Auto Rifles is the Horror Story which is linked to the Festival of the Lost events. The weapon deals stasis damage which is personally one of my favorite elemental effects in the game. This article will take you through the best Horror Story god rolls for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

The main archetype associated with this weapon is “Precision Frame” which just means you will be able to predict the vertical recoil better for when it’s firing. Here are the basic stats though for Horror Story in Destiny 2:

Stability: 40

40 Range: 57

57 Reload Speed: 41

41 Handling: 37

37 Impact: 29

29 Airborne Effectiveness: 10

10 Recoil: 73

73 Rounds Per Minute (RPM): 450

450 Magazine size: 32

Now without further ado, we can go into details on the best god rolls and of course how to actually acquire the Horror Story.

How to Get Horror Story in Destiny 2

At the time of writing, I recommend that your best bets to get the Horror Story are by a random RNG drop from Haunted Lost Sectors, or alternatively through the Automatic Transmission Festival of the Lost event challenge. This will give you the weapon after completion so it is one of the easier ways to guarantee you actually get Horror Story within the event timeframe.

However, you can also get it through Hocus Focusing with the use of one Eerie Engram and 1000 Candy which is another great way to get it. Nonetheless, with some luck, you should have it through a random RNG anyway eventually.

Horror Story PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

When it comes to PvP you will want to be making sure you’re getting the highest amount of damage possible with good handling, and the quickest reload time possible. The table below I have made for you has all of the God Roll information that you need.

Component/Type Roll Perk/Trait Information Barrel Arrowhead Brake Excellent for less recoil which I recommend highly. Furthermore, your handling of the weapon is increased by roughly 9 stat points. Magazine Tactical Mag Some may not recommend Tactical Mag too much in their God Roll recommendations for PvP but I think it should have a mainstay. This has a nice balanced increase for three stats in total. Namely, stability, reload speed, and the size of the magazine. Trait One Dynamic Sway Reduction (Or Enlightened Action) Dynamic Sway is a powerhouse of a trait thanks to the fact it increases both accuracy and stability while you’re firing. This means that any enemy in PvP who dares to be in your view would be under a barrage of fire with plenty of accuracy. Trait Two Target Lock This is a highly popular perk that is commonly used and it will increase the weapon’s damage when you are staying firing at one particular enemy. Overall it pairs greatly with the Dynamic Sway from the last row. Trait Three/Origin Nadir Focus Nadir Focus is the way to go for this origin perk in PvP. It increases accuracy and range when firing. The other origin trait (Search Party) relies on Allies not being near you which I know is not that common in PvP so best to stick with Nadir Focus. Masterwork Handling or Reload Speed focus As for your Masterwork bonuses if you plan on using them, focus on handling or reload speed.

Horror Story PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Up next is the PvE god roll which will make for a genuinely incredible Auto Rifle to use on the field so I recommend that it is highly worth acquiring as soon as possible.

Component/Type Roll Perk/Trait Information Barrel Arrowhead Brake Similar to the PvP god roll, this should be the barrel you go for. Magazine Accurized Rounds This particular magazine will increase the range of the weapon by 10 stat points so that is perfect for long-distance battles with enemies. I prefer Tactical Mag on weapons in PvP but Accurized Rounds will be great here. Trait One Demolitionist An absolute must-have perk for PvE, Demolitionist generates grenade energy upon any kills. This can allow you to easily rack up grenades like no one’s business. Plus the fact that if you’re dealing with thrall it will give you a significant easy boost. Not only that but the weapon is reloaded when you use any grenade. Trait Two Target Lock (or Frenzy) I personally prefer Target Lock still in PvE but in order to maximize your God Roll potential for this weapon, Frenzy is another solid choice. That will increase damage, reload speed, and your handling of the weapon while in combat with enemies, so it is very useful. Trait Three/Origin Nadir Focus Nadir Focus still is the best perk here as Search Party only increases your aim down sight speed and movement speed while aiming. Personally, I believe Nadir Focus is much better. Masterwork Range or Reload Speed focus Finally, the Masterwork for Horror Story in regards to PvE should be a focus on range or reload speed.

Now that you know the best god rolls for Horror Story in Destiny 2, it’s time to jump back into game and start the process of trying to acquire them!

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2023