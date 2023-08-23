How to Deposit Burdens of Tribute in Destiny 2 Altars of Summoning

Image: Bungie

Throughout Destiny 2: Season of the Witch, it’s our job to summon enemies through the Altars of Summoning activity and tithe our victories to Eris Morn. For feeble summonings, Guardians need to learn how to deposit Burdens of Tribute. While this left us scratching our heads at first, it’s easy to do once you know how.

How to Harvest and Deposit Burdens of Tribute in Destiny 2 Altars of Summoning

Once you’ve accepted a Feeble Summoning in Altars of Summoning, the boss in the center of the room will gain a shield once you’ve dealt enough damage. To take that shield down, you must defeat Tribute Bearers, pick up their Tributes, and bring them to the ritual circle with a glowing spire.

How to Harvest Burdens of Tribute

Tribute Bearers are orange-bar Wizards that spawn around the room. These have an elemental shield and, true to their name, drop a Tribute when defeated. Like 95% of objects in Destiny 2, Tributes appear as white triangles on the floor and are picked up by walking over them.

How to Deposit Burdens of Tribute

Once you have the Tributes, marked by the Burden of Tribute buff on the side of the screen, search the room for a ritual circle with a glowing spire floating above it. The color of the glow matches the elemental shield of the Tribute Bearers.

I’ve only ever seen Solar during my many runs, but it’s possible that other elements can appear in the future. You don’t need to do anything special to deposit the Tributes; simply stand in the circle and watch the boss’ health disappear.

You also don’t need to deposit all three Tributes at once, and any Tribute deposited by your Fireteam will contribute toward the goal

To learn more about the Altars of Summoning activity in Destiny 2, check out our guide on Feeble, Robust, and Powerful offerings to maximize your rewards and feed Eris Morn’s lust for power.

