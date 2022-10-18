Destiny 2 Braytech Werewolf God Roll: Best Perks for PvP and PvE

Braytech Werewolf is back in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost and you can start working your way to a good god roll. Braytech Werewolf is a Kinetic auto rifle that is pretty decent in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

Precision Frame is what Braytech Werewolf comes with which means its recoil is controllably verticle. In general, the Braytech Werewolf god roll focuses on increasing range and stability. Here are the basic traits for Braytech Werewolf:

Impact: 29

29 Range: 69

69 Stability: 41

41 Handling: 39

39 Reload Speed: 42

42 Magazine: 34

Braytech Werewolf PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

PvE is where Braytech shines. For the Barrel, Smallbore will add a much-needed boost to stability and range. Ricochet Rounds is the magazine of choice for Braytech Werewolf to, again, increase the range and stability while getting an extra kick out of each bullet.

For the first perk, pick Fourth Time’s the Charm. This perk returns two rounds to the magazine after scoring four rapid precision shots. If you’re having trouble getting that perk, Dynamic Sway is also good; it will improve the accuracy and stability of Braytech Werewolf while continuously holding down the trigger.

If you plan to use Braytech Werewolf against bosses or Guardians in Crucible, then get Vorpal Weapon because it gives a 20% increase to damage those types of enemies. If you just want to use Braytech Werewolf to clear Haunted Sectors, then go with Swashbuckler. The perk allows for kills with Braytech Werewolf and your melee to increase the damage of the weapon.

Braytech Werewolf PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Though Braytech Werewolf isn’t the best auto rifle for PvP, you can still look for this god roll. Similar to the PvE god roll, the Braytech Werewolf PvP god roll starts with Smallbore for the barrel attachment and Ricochet Rounds for the magazine. The reason that these are the best attachments is because they both increase the range and stability of Braytech Werewolf. If you are on PC and don’t worry about stability as much, you can go for attachments that boost range only like Hammer-Forged Rifling and Armor-Piercing Rounds.

The best first perk for the Brayteh Werewolf PvP god roll is Dynamic Sway Reduction. With this perk, you will be rewarded with improved accuracy and stability as you hold down the trigger. This is great for long hallways, shoot-outs, and ranged fighting.

For the last perk, there isn’t anything that stands out to really make Braytech Werewolf a beast in PvP, but the best perk to try to get is Swashbuckler or Elemental Capacitor. Swashbuckler will increase the weapon’s damage as you get gun and melee kills. Elemental Capacitor will greatly increase the reload speed if you are using Solar, handing with Arc, stability with Void, and recoil and ADS speed with Stasis.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.