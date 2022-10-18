Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost: How to fix Spectral Pages Not Manifesting

It’s quite normal for an event to have a few problems at launch and the Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2 is not immune to this fact. But the launch of this event is facing a major problem since the Spectral Pages mechanic of the event doesn’t seem to be working for all players. This issue is blocking many players from being able to complete the event quest and begin farming for all of their new god-roll weapons. Let’s go over how to get the Spectral Pages mechanic working again in Destiny 2.

How to Fix Spectral Pages Not Manifesting in Destiny 2

The main issue many players are facing right now is the game not giving Manifested Pages to players when they complete the Haunted Lost Sector activity. Normally you would receive a number of Manifested Pages equal to the amount of Headless Ones you kill. You also need to have the same amount of Spectral Pages in your inventory going into the event as you want to turn into Manifested Pages as it is a one-for-one trade.

At the end of the activity, players are having the right amount of Spectral Pages removed from their inventory but they are not receiving any Manifested Pages in return. This issue seems to be caused by the buff for all Spectral Pages being manifested being applied to players as soon as they start the Haunted Lost Sector Activity. Normally you would get this buff after you manage to kill all of the Haunted Ones but something about it being applied to your guardian at the start of the activity breaks the reward process.

This means the only way to fix this issue is to get into a Haunted Lost Sector activity where you don’t have the buff active at the start. You can either keep joining the activity over and over until you get lucky or wait for Bungie to fix the issue since they have acknowledged that it is an issue.

While you wait for the issue to be fixed, you can still farm up plenty of candy to exchange at Eva. You will also still receive the weapon rewards for running the Haunted Lost Sectors, just not the pages. So farming for god rolls is not entirely off the table. You just won’t be able to fully complete the Festival of the Lost questline until the issue is resolved. We have plenty of other news about the Festival of the Lost on our Destiny 2 page for you to read up on while you wait for the hotfix to drop.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.