How to Quickly Farm Candy in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

Festival of the Lost is back in Destiny 2 and that means it is time to farm Candy. The backbone of Halloween is Candy and that is true in Destiny 2’s Halloween event. Candy is the currency you’ll constantly need more of during Festival of the Lost. Here is how to farm Candy quickly in Destiny 2.

How to Farm Candy in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

The fastest way to farm Candy in Destiny 2 is by completing Eva Levante Bounties. As the official Festival of the Lost vendor, Eva offers two Weekly Bounties that cost 1,o00 Glimmer and, when completed, reward you with 250 Candy and four Daily Bounties that cost 250 Glimmer and, when completed, reward you with 30 Candy.

Return daily and weekly to complete Eva’s Bounties to earn Candy. You can also purchase Additional Bounties for 3,000 Glimmer each that offer Bright Dust, XP, and 20 Candy.

As you are completing Bounties, the next fastest way to farm Candy in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost is by defeating combatants and completing activities with a mask equipped. There are numerous masks to choose from and they are all free, even the Savathun Mask.

Wherever you are in the system—completing Ketchcrash activities, defeating Guardians in Crucible, rolling Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors—combatants will drop Candy if you are wearing a mask. And don’t worry about grabbing every piece of Candy that hits the floor; Kadi 55-20 will retrieve it all and keep it safe for you to collect back at the Tower.

Once you have a good stockpile of Candy, you’ll want to spend it on Grab Bags. Go to Eva at the Tower and purchase an Epic Mystery Grab Bag for 1,300 Candy or a Rare Mystery Grab Bag for 650 Candy.

Grab Bags contain Manifested Pages, Festival of the Lost weapons, and more. The whole point of farming Candy is to cash it in with Grab Bags.

And that is how to farm Candy as fast as possible in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost. If you want to know what the Festival of Lost god rolls are, how to unlock every mask, or anything else, visit our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.