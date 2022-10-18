How to Get All Masks in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

Masks are essential for a good Halloween event and Destiny 2 delivered this year. In the 2022 Halloween event, called Festival of the Lost which is live now, there are many fun masks for Guardians to collect and wear. While we aren’t destroying space aliens and saving the galaxy, it’s nice to let loose and go trick-or-treating. Here are all of the masks in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost and how to unlock them.

All Masks in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

There are seven masks available in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost. The following are all of the masks available in the 2022 Festival of Lost Halloween event:

Masquerader’s Hood

Blueberry Mask

Bread Mask

Telesto Mask

Caiatl Mask

Riven Mask

Savathun Mask

How to Unlock All Masks in Destiny 2

The first mask, Masquerader’s Hood, is unlocked by speaking with Eva in the Tower. The second mask, Blueberry Mask, is unlocked by completing Eva’s Gone But Not Forgotten quest. By doing this, you’ll also complete the Cryptozoologist Challenge and unlock all of the other Festival of the Lost Event Challenges.

To equip the Blueberry Mask, go to your Inventory, select Modifications, and unlock the Blueberry Mask. Go back to Character and, with the Masquerader’s Hood equip, scroll down to Appearance Customization. Click your helmet and you should be able to now equip the Blueberry Mask helmet Ornament. This is how you equip every mask in Festival of the Lost.

All of the other masks are unlocked by completing Festival of the Lost Event Challenges. Some require you to earn Candy, some require you to complete Haunted Sectors, and some require you to complete activities. None of them are hard, just make sure to complete the Event Challenges before the end of Festival of the Lost.

Here are the requirements for each mask during Festival of the Lost:

Bread Mask – Complete activities in the Haunted Sector playlist.

– Complete activities in the Haunted Sector playlist. Telesto Mask – Earn 17,500 Candy from activities.

– Earn 17,500 Candy from activities. Caiatl Mask – Defeat combatants with Arc energy.

– Defeat combatants with Arc energy. Riven Mask – Complete ritual activities, including strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches.

– Complete ritual activities, including strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches. Savathun Mask – Complete 35 Haunted Sectors.

And that is how to get all of the masks in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost. For more Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost content, visit our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.