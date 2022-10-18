What is the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost End Date?

The Destiny 2 2022 Halloween event called Festival of the Lost is finally here. There is no better way to celebrate the spooky season than hopping into Destiny 2, completing Haunted Sectors, and getting Candy. That is all well and good, but when does the Festival of the Lost event end? Here is the end date for the Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost End Date

The end date for Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2 is November 8, 2022. The event is officially live now which means that you can start completing challenges, earning rewards, and grinding for the perfect god roll.

Though Halloween ends on October 31, 2022, we get to enjoy Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost until November 8, 2022. For Halloween lovers, this is great news. We get to push off Thanksgiving and Christmas as long as possible and enjoy the wonderful Halloween spirit well into November.

There is so much for Guardians to enjoy in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost. Whether you buy the new Mech Ornaments, grind for the perfect Mechabre god roll since it isn’t craftable, or try to earn all of the Halloween cosmetics by completing the challenges, there are lots of activities to do.

Make sure you are wearing your Festival of the Lost mask to get as much Candy as you can. In whatever activity you choose to do, you can earn rewards and progress through Festival of the Lost challenges.

If you want to stay up-to-date with everything that is coming to Destiny 2, visit our Destiny 2 page. There, we’ll have breakdowns on the most confusing elements of Festival of the Lost. Everything that may seem confusing to new and returning Destiny 2 players, we’ll cover so you don’t get lost and instead focus on having fun.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.