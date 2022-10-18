How to Get the Savathun Mask in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

Bungie has released numerous amazing Halloween masks in Destiny 2 and one of the best ones is the Savathun Mask. You can be The Witch Queen for Halloween! To unlock it, you’ll need to complete Festival of the Lost Event Challenges. Here is how to get the Savathun Mask in Destiny 2.

How to Get the Savathun Mask in Destiny 2

To get the Savathun Mask, all you need to do is complete the Happy Haunting Ground Festival of the Lost Event Challenge. The Happy Haunting Ground Event Challenge requires you to complete 35 Haunted Sectors.

Completing Haunted Sectors is fairly easy and fun. Simply launch into the Haunted Sector playlist, stand in ritual circles, kill Headless Ones, finish off the boss, and claim your chest. Rinse and repeat that process 35 times and you’ll get the amazing Savathun Mask.

Once you have the Savathun Mask, you’ll need to equip it. To do that, go to your Inventory, select Modifications, and unlock the Savathun Mask. Then go back to Character, equip the Masquerader’s Hood, and scroll down and select Appearance Customization. Here, select your helmet and equip the Savathun Mask Ornament.

With the Savathun Mask equipped, you’re ready to strike fear in the hearts of your enemies. Whether that is in Crucible or in Haunted Sectors, you’ll impressive power will fool anyone into thinking you’re the real Witch Queen.

By completing the Happy Haunting Ground Event Challenge, you’ll not only get the Savathun mask, but also an Enhancement Core and an Event Ticket which you can use to unlock Exotic Festival of the Lost cosmetics.

If you are interested in learning more about Festival of the Lost, check out our Destiny 2 page. We have god rolls, quest help, and much more to make your Festival of the Lost experience an easy and fun one.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.