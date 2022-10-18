The Festival of the Lost Halloween event in Destiny 2 is completely free. You can buy the Festival of the Lost Event Card for $10.00, or you can earn Event Tickets and unlock everything that the Event Card earns you for free. Here is how to get Event Tickets in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost.

What Are Event Tickets in Destiny 2 Festival of Lost

Before we dive into how to get them, we first need to understand what Event Tickets in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost are. Event Tickets are a currency used to unlock the Festival of the Lost cosmetics.

As mentioned previously, all of the Festival of the Lost cosmetics can be unlocked instantly by buying the Festival of the Lost Event Card. The alternative is saving the $10.00 and unlocking all of the Festival of the Lost cosmetics slowly with Event Tickets.

How to Get Event Tickets in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

Event Tickets are earned by completing Festival of the Lost Event Challenges. There are 15 Event Tickets in total. By completing Event Challenges, you’ll earn Event Tickets, as well as Upgrade Modules, masks, and weapons.

Here are all of the Festival of the Lost Event Challenges that reward Event Tickets:

Bookworm I – Use 9 Manifested Pages to unlock chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten — Vol. 2” Festival of the Lost Emblem Festival of the Lost T-Shirt Code 1 Event Ticket

– Use 9 Manifested Pages to unlock chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten — Vol. 2” Bookworm II – Use 18 Manifested Pages to unlock chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten — Vol. 2” Pulp Texture 2 Enhancement Cores 1 Event Ticket

– Use 18 Manifested Pages to unlock chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten — Vol. 2” Bookworm III – Use 27 Manifested Pages to unlock chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten — Vol. 2” Coffin Nail Exotic Ship 1 Enhancement Prism 1 Event Ticket

– Use 27 Manifested Pages to unlock chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten — Vol. 2” Heads Will Roll – Defeat 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors 5 Spectral Pages 25 Legendary Shards 1 Event Ticket

– Defeat 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors Local Haunts – Complete activities in the Haunted Sector playlist Bread Mask 15,000 Glimmer 1 Event Ticket

– Complete activities in the Haunted Sector playlist Candy Corner – Earn 17,500 Candy from activities Telesto Mask 1 Enhancement Prism 1 Event Ticket

– Earn 17,500 Candy from activities Mystery Meet – Purchase Epic Mystery Grab Bags from Eva 1,300 Candy 25 Legendary Shards 1 Event Ticket

– Purchase Epic Mystery Grab Bags from Eva Sniperstition – Defeat combatants with Sniper Rifles Mechabre 1 Upgrade Module 1 Event Ticket

– Defeat combatants with Sniper Rifles Automatic Transmission – Defeat combatants with Auto Rifles BrayTech Werewolf 1 Upgrade Module 1 Event Ticket

Defeat combatants with Auto Rifles Third Shot’s a Charm – Defeat combatants with Pulse Rifles Jurassic Green 1 Upgrade Module 1 Event Ticket

– Defeat combatants with Pulse Rifles Shocking Conclusion – Defeat combatants with Arc energy Caiatl Mask 1 Enhancement Core 1 Event Ticket

– Defeat combatants with Arc energy Occult Ritual – Complete ritual activities, including strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches Riven Mask 1 Enhancement Core 1 Event Ticket

– Complete ritual activities, including strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches Strike the Deck – Complete Vanguard Ops or Ketchcrash activities 3 Raid Banners 10,000 Glimmer 1 Event Ticket

– Complete Vanguard Ops or Ketchcrash activities Masked Bandit – Complete Crucible or Gambit matches while wearing a Festival mask 25 Legendary Shards 25,000 Glimmer 1 Event Ticket

– Complete Crucible or Gambit matches while wearing a Festival mask Happy Haunting Ground – Complete activities in the Haunted Sector playlist Savathun Mask 1 Enhancement Core 1 Event Ticket

– Complete activities in the Haunted Sector playlist

After you have collected all 15 Event Tickets, you’ll be able to unlock all of the Festival of the Lost cosmetics. Here are all of the Festival of the Lost cosmetics and their Event Ticket cost:

Sweet Treat Projection –1 Event Ticket

–1 Event Ticket Pumpkin Bomb Transmat Effect – 2 Event Tickets

– 2 Event Tickets Investigative Dance – 5 Event Tickets

– 5 Event Tickets Caramel Apple Ghost Shell – 8 Event Tickets

And that is what Event Tickets are and how to get them in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost. If you’re interested in Festival of the Lost god rolls, event guides, and more, head over to our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.