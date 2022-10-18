Completing the Festival of the Lost Event Challenges in Destiny 2 is a great way to spend your Halloween time. Knocking out Haunted Sectors, collecting Candy, and wearing your favorite mask are all part of enjoying Halloween during Festival of the Lost. The Festival of the Lost Event Challenges are your ticket to getting all of the masks, weapons, and cosmetics Destiny 2 has to offer.

All Festival of the Lost Event Challenges in Destiny 2

Just to clear the air, Triumphs and Event Challenges are the same thing in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost. There are 20 Event Challenges in total, and in order to get the Ghost Writer Title and Seal, you need to complete 16.

The rewards for completing the Event Challenges are masks, Festival of the Lost weapons, cosmetics, currency, and Event Tickets. Event Tickets are the free way to get all of the Exotic Festival of the Lost cosmetics.

Here are all of the Event Challenges in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost and the rewards for completing them:

Bookworm I – Use 9 Manifested Pages to unlock chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten — Vol. 2” Festival of the Lost Emblem Festival of the Lost T-Shirt Code 1 Event Ticket

– Use 9 Manifested Pages to unlock chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten — Vol. 2” Bookworm II – Use 18 Manifested Pages to unlock chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten — Vol. 2” Pulp Texture 2 Enhancement Cores 1 Event Ticket

– Use 18 Manifested Pages to unlock chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten — Vol. 2” Bookworm III – Use 27 Manifested Pages to unlock chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten — Vol. 2” Coffin Nail Exotic Ship 1 Enhancement Prism 1 Event Ticket

– Use 27 Manifested Pages to unlock chapters in “Tales of the Forgotten — Vol. 2” Heads Will Roll – Defeat 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors 5 Spectral Pages 25 Legendary Shards 1 Event Ticket

– Defeat 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors Local Haunts – Complete activities in the Haunted Sector playlist Bread Mask 15,000 Glimmer 1 Event Ticket

– Complete activities in the Haunted Sector playlist Candy Corner – Earn 17,500 Candy from activities Telesto Mask 1 Enhancement Prism 1 Event Ticket

– Earn 17,500 Candy from activities Mystery Meet – Purchase Epic Mystery Grab Bags from Eva 1,300 Candy 25 Legendary Shards 1 Event Ticket

– Purchase Epic Mystery Grab Bags from Eva Sniperstition – Defeat combatants with Sniper Rifles Mechabre 1 Upgrade Module 1 Event Ticket

– Defeat combatants with Sniper Rifles Automatic Transmission – Defeat combatants with Auto Rifles BrayTech Werewolf 1 Upgrade Module 1 Event Ticket

Defeat combatants with Auto Rifles Third Shot’s a Charm – Defeat combatants with Pulse Rifles Jurassic Green 1 Upgrade Module 1 Event Ticket

– Defeat combatants with Pulse Rifles Shocking Conclusion – Defeat combatants with Arc energy Caiatl Mask 1 Enhancement Core 1 Event Ticket

– Defeat combatants with Arc energy Occult Ritual – Complete ritual activities, including strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches Riven Mask 1 Enhancement Core 1 Event Ticket

– Complete ritual activities, including strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches Strike the Deck – Complete Vanguard Ops or Ketchcrash activities 3 Raid Banners 10,000 Glimmer 1 Event Ticket

– Complete Vanguard Ops or Ketchcrash activities Masked Bandit – Complete Crucible or Gambit matches while wearing a Festival mask 25 Legendary Shards 25,000 Glimmer 1 Event Ticket

– Complete Crucible or Gambit matches while wearing a Festival mask Happy Haunting Ground – Complete activities in the Haunted Sector playlist Savathun Mask 1 Enhancement Core 1 Event Ticket

– Complete activities in the Haunted Sector playlist

Get into Destiny 2 and start chipping away at the Festival of the Lost Event Challenges. If you need help or want to stay in the loop with all things Festival of the Lost, our Destiny 2 page is the destination for you.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.