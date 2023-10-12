Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023: Weapons, Armor, and Exotics

Image: Bungie

It’s spooky season, Guardians, and Bungie has cooked up plenty of treats in their cauldron for Festival of the Lost 2023 in Destiny 2. To prepare you for Destiny 2’s best Halloween event yet, we’ve conjured this guide to fill you in on the event’s rewards — including a new way to focus Exotic armor and, of course, this year’s highly-anticipated armor sets.

Table of Contents:

Festival of the Lost Weapons, Eerie Engrams, Hocus Focusing, and Exotics Explained

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost 2023 has more loot than you can shake a broomstick at, thanks to the brand-new Eerie Engrams dropping in Haunted Sectors. Similar to Seasonal Engrams, these can either be opened for a random reward or focused for specific loot through the brilliantly named Hocus Focusing system.

How to Get Exotics and Festival of the Lost Weapons Through Hocus Focusing in Destiny 2

Everyone’s favorite space grandma, Eva Levante, can (hocus) focus your Eerie Engrams into the following categories in The Tower:

Random Festival of the Lost Weapon — 1 Eerie Engram, 500 Candy

— 1 Eerie Engram, 500 Candy Specific Festival of the Lost Weapon — 1 Eerie Engram, 1000 Candy

— 1 Eerie Engram, 1000 Candy Exotic Arms — 1 Eerie Engram, 2500 Candy

— 1 Eerie Engram, 2500 Candy Exotic Legs — 1 Eerie Engram, 2500 Candy

— 1 Eerie Engram, 2500 Candy Exotic Helmet — 1 Eerie Engram, 2500 Candy

— 1 Eerie Engram, 2500 Candy Exotic Chest — 1 Eerie Engram, 2500 Candy

Focusing an Exotic will reward you with a random Exotic Armor piece wearable by your class. Hocus Focusing is perfect for Guardians looking to catch up on Exotics missing from their collection, as you don’t need to own an Exotic previously to obtain it.

Candy needed to hocus focus (and spend on other Halloween goodies) is earned by wearing a Festival of the Lost Mask during activities. This year’s masks have yet to be revealed, but I’m super excited to find out what Bungie has in store for us. Perhaps a Witness mask? Hive Eris?

Festival of the Lost Weapon Engrams

Festival of the Lost Weapon Eerie Engrams include all weapons from Destiny 2’s previous years, as well as the brand new Acosmic Grenade launcher.

Heavy Acosmic Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launcher Primary Horror Story Auto Rifle

Auto Rifle Energy Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle

Pulse Rifle Energy Mechabre Sniper Rifle

If you’re looking for specific gear, keep reading to discover the contents of each Festival of the Lost Weapon and Exotic Focused Engram. If not, click here to skip ahead to the 2023 Festival of the Lost Armor Set.

Exotic Arms Eerie Engram Contents

Hunter

Aeon Swift

Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps

Shinobu’s Vow

Young Ahamkara’s Spine

Shards of Galanor (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Oathkeeper (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Khepri’s Sting (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Liar’s Handshake (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Athrys’s Embrace (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Renewal Grasps (Requires The Witch Queen expansion)

Caliban’s Hand (Requires The Witch Queen expansion)

Titan

ACD/0 Feedback Fence

Aeon Safe

Ashen Wake

Doom Fang Pauldron

Synthocepts – Titan

Wormgod Caress

Ursa Furiosa (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Stronghold (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Citan’s Rampart (Requires Shadowkeep expansion)

Icefall Mantle (Requires Beyond Light expansion)

No Backup Plans (Requires Beyond Light expansion)

Second Chance (Requires The Witch Queen expansion)

Warlock

Aeon Soul (Requires The Witch Queen expansion)

Claws of Ahamkara

Karnstein Armlets

Sunbracers

Ophidian Aspect

Winter’s Guile

Contraverse Hold (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Getaway Artist (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Necrotic Grip (Requires Beyond Light expansion)

Nothing Manacles (Requires Beyond Light expansion)

Osmiomancy Gloves (Requires The Witch Queen expansion)

Exotic Legs Eerie Engram Contents

Hunter

Fr0st-EE5

St0mp-EE5

Gemini Jester

Lucky Pants

Orpheus Rig

The Bombardiers (Requires Shadowkeep expansion)

Star-Eater Scales (Requires Beyond Light expansion)

Radiant Dance Machines (Requires Beyond Light expansion)

Titan

Dunemarchers

Lion Rampant

Mk .44 Stand Asides

Peacekeepers

Antaeus Wards (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Peregrine Greaves (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Phoenix Cradle (Requires Shadowkeep expansion)

The Path of Burning Steps (Requires Beyond Light expansion)

Warlock

Lunafaction Boots

Transversive Steps

Forsaken’s Geomag Stabilizers

Promethium Spur (Requires Shadowkeep expansion)

Boots of the Assembler (Requires Beyond Light expansion)

Secant Filaments (Requires The Witch Queen expansion)

Rain of Fire (Requires The Witch Queen expansion)

Exotic Helmet Eerie Engram Contents

Hunter

Celestial Nighthawk

Foetracer

Graviton Forfeit

Knucklehead Radar

Wormhusk Crown

Assassin’s Cowl (Requires Shadowkeep expansion)

Mask of Karis (Requires Beyond Light expansion)

Blight Ranger (Requires The Witch Queen expansion)

Titan

Eternal Warrior

Helm of Saint-14

Khepri’s Horn

Mask of the Quiet One

One-Eyed Mask (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Precious Scars (Requires Beyond Light expansion)

Loreley Splendor (Requires The Witch Queen expansion)

Warlock

Apotheosis Veil

Crown of Tempests

Eye of Another World

Nezarec’s Sin

Skull of Dire Ahamkara

The Stag

Verity’s Brow

Astrocyte Verse (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Felwinter’s Helm (Requires Shadowkeep expansion)

Dawn Chorus (Requires Beyond Light expansion)

Fallen Sunstar (Requires The Witch Queen expansion)

Exotic Chest Eerie Engram Contents

Hunter

Lucky Raspberry

Ophidia Spathe

Raiden Flux

The Dragon’s Shadow

The Sixth Coyote (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Gwisin Vest (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Raiju’s Harness (Requires Shadowkeep expansion)

Omnioculus (Requires Beyond Light expansion)

Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk (Requires The Witch Queen expansion)

Titan

Actium War Rig

Armamentarium

Crest of Alpha Lupi

Hallowfire Heart

Heart of Inmost Light (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Severance Enclosure (Requires Shadowkeep expansion)

Cuirass of the Falling Star (Requires Beyond Light expansion)

Hoarfrost-Z (Requires The Witch Queen expansion)

Warlock

Sanguine Alchemy

Starfire Protocol

Vesper of Radius

Vesper of Radius Wings of Sacred Dawn

Chromatic Fire (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Phoenix Protocol (Requires Forsaken expansion)

Stormdancer’s Brace (Requires Shadowkeep expansion)

Mantle of Battle Harmony (Requires Beyond Light expansion)

Festival of the Lost 2023 Armor Sets

Beehold, Festival of the Lost 2023 armor sets! As voted on by the community, these bug-themed armor sets are landing in Destiny 2 when the Festival of the Lost begins on October 17, 2023.

Rather than voting between themes like in previous years, Guardians could vote on either receiving a beetle- or spider-inspired armor set for their specific class. Titans and Hunters will be receiving incredible-looking spider sets, while the Warlock will receive its own beetle-themed set.

How you can get your tarsus (look it up) on these armor sets is currently unknown, though these FOTL sets should be available for Silver and Bright Dust during the event. Whatever we have to do, that Titan set will be mine.

Festival of the Lost Memento

Finally, a brand-new Memento will also drop through Eerie Engrams later in the event. This slick-looking design can be applied to crafted weapons and can only be obtained during The Festival of the Lost.

That wraps it up for everything we know about Festival of the Lost 2023’s rewards in Destiny 2. While you’re waiting for the spooky shenanigans to begin, check out our Destiny 2 tag page for guides, news, and future FOTL content.

