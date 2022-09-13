Destiny 2 Doom of Chelchis God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

The return of the King’s Fall raid to Destiny 2 has brought with it plenty of old weapons for players to farm for. The addition of many of these new weapons to the crafting pool makes getting god rolls easy and one weapon you should pick up is the Doom of Chelchis. The Doom of Chelchis is a void scout rifle that is great for Destiny 2 PvE and a solid choice for PvP. Let’s go over the base stats first:

Impact: 62

62 Range: 49

49 Stability: 40

40 Handling: 39

39 Reload Speed: 44



44 Rounds Per Minute: 180



180 Magazine: 16

Doom of Chelchis PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

For PvE content, this scout rifle is coming in to clean out any ads and even deal decent damage in Grandmaster content. The high damage output comes from Explosive Payload combined with Frenzy. Explosive Payload adds a small explosion to all of your shots and a flat damage boost. While Frenzy increases your damage even further, add handling and adds reload speed after being in combat for 15 seconds and lasts until you stow the weapon or exit combat. If you want a bit better add clear you could choose to run Firefly over Explosive Payload which adds a larger explosion on a precision kill as well as bonus reload speed.

For your barrel mod, you will want to pick up either Smallbore for increased range or stability or pick up Arrowhead Brake for increased recoil control and the increase in handling. For your magazine mod, you can focus on improving stats other than magazine size because of the Origin perk of Runneth Over, which provides an overfilled mag when reloading near allies. This means you will want to pick up either Flared Magwell for an increase to reload speed and stability or Tactical Mag for the reload speed increase and stability increase as well as an extra shot in the magazine.

Doom of Chelchis PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

A solid scout rifle is great for PvP since it allows you to cover sniper rifle sightlines without having to worry about ammo. For your first perk slot, you can choose between Steady Hands or Firefly. Both of these are kill-based perks with Steady Hands adding handling to your weapon for eight seconds on kill and Firefly causing your target to explode in solar damage on a precision kill and increasing your reload speed for six seconds.

The second perk slot is where you won’t find many great options for PvP perks. Your best options are either Dragonfly if you didn’t pick Firefly in the first collum or Eye of the Storm to win battles on low health. Dragonfly works similarly to Firefly by adding an explosion on a precision kill but with no bonus reload speed. You can also run Eye of the Storm to gain accuracy and handling as your health goes down.

For your barrel mod, you can choose between Chambered Compensator or Fluted Barrel. Chambered Compensator will provide you with some extra recoil control and stability at the cost of a bit of handling. A fluted Barrel provides a small boost to stability with a large boost to handling. The choice comes down to if you need help with recoil control or need a decent increase to ADS speed.

You have a few choices for your magazine mods, you can run either Steady Rounds or the Flared Magwell. The Flared Magwell will give you extra reload speed so you can quickly reload between fights and increased stability so you can hit your shots with ease. If you don’t need the reload speed then Steady Rounds will be a better pick. Steady Rounds provides you with a large boost to stability and extra airborn accuracy at a small cost of range. If you need any more help with Destiny 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.