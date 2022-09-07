Destiny 2 Zaouli’s Bane God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

The return of the King’s Fall raid to Destiny 2 has brought back tons of weapons that you will want to pick up. The Zaouli’s Bane is a great hand cannon to pick up if you enjoy using solar in Destiny 2. There are plenty of other weapons to pick up, like the Midha’s Reckoning, but Zaouli’s Bane is a weapon you will want to keep an eye out for. Let’s go over its basic stats:

Impact: 84

84 Range: 43

43 Stability: 52

52 Handling: 46

46 Reload Speed: 43

43 Rounds Per Minute: 140



140 Magazine: 10

Zaouli’s Bane PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Zaouli’s Bane will be a great ad-clearing weapon because of Incandescent. This is the perk you will want to get on any PvE god roll of this weapon since it makes the weapon it is on work similarly to Sunshot. Anytime you kill a target that is scorched with Incandescent, the scorch will be spread to nearby enemies. If you combine this with Explosive Payload you will deal massive AOE damage to any target you hit and kill. Combine this with Arrowhead Brake for increased handling and recoil control and Accurized Rounds for an increased range.

You could also choose to run Firefly in place of Incandescent as this will add an extra solar explosion when you kill an enemy as well as increase your reload speed after a kill. It is also important to keep in mind the origin perk all King’s Fall raid weapons come with of Runneth Over. Runneth Over allows you to overfill the magazine when you reload near allies. As long as you are not playing solo this might as well be a permanent increase to magazine size.

Zaouli’s Bane PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

You will want to run Opening Shot or Explosive Payload for your first perk slot on Zaouli’s Bane. Opening Shot gives you extra accuracy and range on the first shot that puts you into combat. While Explosive Payload adds an AOE explosion to all of your shots which can help with weakening guardians near your target. While Explosive Shot does provide extra damage in PvE it does not provide this bonus in PvP.

For your second perk slot, you will want to run either Firefly or Demolitionist. Firefly will make your target explode with solar damage when you kill them, but more importantly, it will increase your reload speed on kill which is vital in PvP. Demolitionist is great for keeping your grenade ready and it will reload your currently held weapon when you use your grenade.

Like most other god-rolls you will want to pick up Arrowhead Brake for increased handling and recoil control and Accurized Rounds for an increased range. You will also want to aim for a range masterwork on the weapon. If you need any more help with Destiny 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.