Destiny 2 Exotic Angler Triumph: How to Get Pond Pals Emblem

Image: Bungie

Very few things in Destiny 2 can set your profile apart more than that perfect emblem, which represents both you and your guardian to a tee. And among the wide array of emblems you can equip and earn, very few are as unique as the Season of the Deep’s Pond Pals, given as a reward for completing the Exotic Angler Triumph. Now, here’s how to complete the Exotic Angler Triumph and thus get the Pond Pals Emblem in Destiny 2.

How to Complete the Exotic Angler Triumph and Get the Pond Pals Emblem

You can complete the Exotic Angler Triumph and thus get the Pond Pals Legendary Emblem in Destiny 2 by catching all the exotic fishes during Season of the Deep. Overall, there are 4 exotic fish types in the game —the Kheprian Axehead, the Aeonian Alpha-Betta, the Vexing Placoderm, and the Whispering Mothcarp— with three of them being location exclusive.

Related: Destiny 2 Players Are Complaining That the Exotic Fish Weapon, Wicked Implement, isn’t Worth It

Where to Find All Exotic Fishes in Destiny 2

You can catch the Whispering Mothcarp on the fishing spot located in the northwest portion of the Miasma area in Savathun’s Throne World, while the Vexing Placoderm can be found in the pond located on Well of Flame, Nessus.

The Aeonian Alpha-Betta, on the other hand, can be found on EDZ. The pond where the fish spawns will be located in the Outskirts area. Last but not least, as the most common exotic fish currently available in the game, you will be able to spot the Kheprian Axehead in all weekly featured Exotic fishing spots, no matter their location.

You can check out the exact location of all the above fishing spots in our All Fishing Spots in Destiny 2 guide.

As a last piece of advice, given the fact that all the exotic fishes are extremely rare, we advise you to bring a good amount of bait as well as to fully prepare yourself before attempting to catch any of them, as the endeavor may take a while.

- This article was updated on July 7th, 2023