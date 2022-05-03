Destiny 2 Guardian Games: How to Get Laurels Fast

The Guardian Games are back in Destiny 2 and with it the need to collect as many Laurels as you can. The point of the Guardian Games in Destiny 2 is to pin each class against each other and see which one wins. And, for the first time this year, Laurels dropped from enemies aren’t class-specific, meaning a Warlock can kill an enemy and if you, as a Titan pick it up first, it’s yours. Here is everything you need to know to get Laurels fast in Destiny 2.

How to Get Laurels Fast in Destiny 2

Laurels are used to purchase Platinum Cards from Eva Levante in the Tower. These Platinum Cards are your best bet to earning Medallions quickly, which is what your class needs to pull ahead in the Guardian Games.

In order to start getting Laurels for your class in Destiny 2, you’ll need to equip the required class item which is acquired from Eva Levante at the Tower which is where you can acquire The Title. Once you have it equipped, you’re ready to earn Laurels. The way to get Laurels in Destiny 2 is by killing enemies with your abilities and with supers. With that in mind, the quickest way to farm Laurels in Destiny 2 is by using Void 3.0 which boasts quicker cooldowns for your abilities and super. Each class is different and has different ways to maximize their abilities. Whether it is with grenades, melee, or with your super, make sure to have the best synergy for your sub-class to earn Laurels as quickly as possible.

The best place to farm Laurels in Destiny 2 is in the Guardian Games playlists. To access these, go to the Tower in your map and select a playlist at the top of the Tower map section. One of the playlists will be locked until you complete the first Guardian Games quest called “Best in Class.”

Also, be sure to check the Daily Focus to learn the best spots that boost Laurel drops each day. You can check this by opening your map and looking at Milestones. By accessing this, you’ll be directed to places that are offering more Laurels for the day.

And that is everything you need to know in order to quickly farm Laurels quickly in Destiny 2. Good luck in the Guardian Games and if you are looking for more assistance be sure to check out our other helpful Destiny 2 guides.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.