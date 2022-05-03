Destiny 2: How to Get The Title SMG God Roll

There is a new void SMG in Destiny 2 called The Title and it is a great new weapon you’ll want to roll for. There are a lot of potential god rolls for The Title that make it an extremely powerful and fun weapon to use. Here is everything you need to know about The Title in Destiny 2.

How to Get The Title SMG in Destiny 2

To get the new SMG, you need to talk to Eva Levante in the Tower and accept the new Guardian Games quest called “Best in Class.” From there, you’ll need to complete a Contender Card, also acquired through Eva Levante, by participating in whichever game mode you like. After earning Gold Medallions from your efforts, deposit them at the Tower and return to Eva Levante to get The Title.

God Rolls for The Title in Destiny 2

As always, the base model of The Title that each player gets from Eva Levante isn’t kitted with the best perks and abilities. However, The Title does have one unique origin trait that no other gun has called Classy Contender. This origin trait regenerates ability energy on kills which is extremely useful no matter the class.

The god rolls for The Title are as follows. For the barrel attachment, you’ll want to roll for Smallbore or Arrowhead Brake to greatly improve the recoil on The Title. In the magazine attachment section, for PvE, you’ll want to roll for the Extended Mag or the Appended Mag to add more bullets to your magazines, and for PvP, you’ll want to roll for Richocet Rounds to increase the range and effectiveness of each bullet.

For the basic trait, you’ll want to look for Dynamic Sway Reduction to help with accuracy and recoil or Perpetual Motion if you want a more up close and personal weapon. If you’re looking to dominate PvE, stick with Threat Detector or Stats for All to keep the fight in your favor with better weapon handling and reload speed with close enemies around. For the next basic trait, you’ll want to roll for Swashbuckler if you are going for closer fights as your melee will have increased damage. Another god roll for this one is One for All especially for PvE. Pair this with States for All to be rewarded from lighting up multiple enemies quickly. For more Destiny 2 content, check out our Destiny 2 guides.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.