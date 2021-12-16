Destiny 2: How to Quickly Farm Dawning Spirit

Destiny 2 is all decked up with festive spirit. The Dawning has returned and with it everyone’s favorite pass time, making cookies. Along with farming for some classic Destiny 1 weapons, you will need to farm some Dawning Spirit. However, Destiny 2‘s Dawning Spirit will not come from opening a chest at the end of an activity. In order to obtain this spirit, you will need to target some specific enemies and bring back an old tool. Let’s go over how you can quickly farm Dawning Spirit.

How to quickly farm Dawning Spirit

The main way to get Dawning Spirit is by delivering gifts and completing bounties. The nice part of these bounties is that you will generate the ingredients needed to make the gifts while you complete the bounties. So you can double up on farming Dawning Spirit. However, there is one more way that you can farm Dawning Spirit passively.

In order to passively farm Dawning Spirit, you are going to need a fully upgrade Starfarer 7M. You guy buy the full upgrade for the Starfarer from Eva if you didn’t already have it. The reason you need the upgrade is because it will give you a chance to generate Dawning Spirit whenever you get an ingredient.

With the 7M equipt, you have a chance to get Dawning Spirit with every enemy you kill. While killing these enemies, you will be completing bounties to earn Dawning Spirit and generate ingredients. With those ingredients, you can make gifts that can be traded for more Dawning Spirit. This is the most efficient method of farming Dawning Spirit.

With this Dawning Spirit, you will want to buy two perks from Eva first. These perks are called Perky Presents and Perkier Presents. What these perks do is add a second perk to the third and fourth collum respectively on Dawning weapons. This is great because it will make farming for the god-roll weapon you want even easier.

Sadly these perks will only work for Dawning weapons. so you can’t make your farm of the 30th-anniversary weapons any easier. But this will allow you to easily get a god-roll of Zephyr, the new stasis sword. If you have any more trouble with Destiny 2, make sure to check out our other guides.

Destiny 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.