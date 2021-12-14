Destiny 2: How to Get 1000-Yard Stare, Eyasluna, and Matador 64

Some old friends have made their return.

December 14th, 2021 by J.T. Isenhour

Destiny2-Eyasluna

Destiny 2 has recently launched the 30th-anniversary event for Bungie. Alongside this event, many new weapons were added to the game with no clues on how to get them. A few new activities were added alongside the new Destiny 2 update. Giving all players access to a new 6-man activity and any players that purchased the 30th-anniversary pack access to a new dungeon. This content will help bridge the gap in time from the final week of season 10 challenges until the release of the next expansion. However, what many players want right now are the returning guns from the original Destiny. Let’s go over how you can get them for yourself.

How to get the New Weapons From Destiny 1

A lot of new weapons were added in the 30th-anniversary update. Five of the new weapons added to the game are halo-themed and three weapons have returned from Destiny 1. The 1000-Yard Stare, The Eyasluna and the Matador 64 are all back and better than ever. In order to acquire these guns for yourself, you will need to pick up the 30th-anniversary pack for the game. Once you have the pack you will need to play through the new dungeon, Grasp of Avarice.

Destiny2-GoA-Dungeon

Inside this dungeon, you will need to overcome your greed in order to obtain the real treasures. These treasures of course being the weapons you seek. You have a chance to receive a gun after every boss encounter and you are guaranteed a weapon drop at the end of the dungeon. Since these are legendary weapons your grind will not stop at just obtaining the weapon. They feature random traits and must be farmed to obtain the roll you desire.

Both the Eyasluna and the 1000-Yard Stare are great weapons for PvP. The Eyasluna can roll with kill clip and rangefinder and the 1000-Yard Stare can roll with quickdraw and snapshot sights. This makes both of them dominators in the crucible. However, the Eyasluna can also roll well for PvE content. The same can be said about the Matador 64, as the shotgun features great rolls for both PvP and PvE.

Destiny2-1000YardStare

With the Dawning beginning Tuesday, players will have plenty of weapons to grind for until the release of the next expansion. If you need any more help with 30th-anniversary content or want to know more about the Dawning event make sure to check out our other guides.

 

Destiny 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.

