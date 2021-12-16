Destiny 2: How to Get the Zephyr

With the return of Destiny 2′s Dawning, all of the previous events’ weapons are back. Along with all these weapons, one new sword has been added to the event. Zephyr is the name of this sword and many players are wondering how to get it. Unlike the 30th-anniversary weapons, Zephyr is a stasis damage-type sword. This makes it the sixth non-exotic weapon to feature stasis damage in Destiny 2. Luckily, it is not that hard to pick up a copy of Zephyr for yourself. Let’s go over how you can obtain your own stasis blade.

How to Get Zephyr

When speaking to Eva during the Dawning, she has a masterworked Zephyr that can be seen in her inventory. In order to be handed it, however, the player will need to complete the quest The Pigeon Provides. Both this quest and the Rite of Dawning will be given to the player once they complete the small tutorial quest for the Dawning.

First, you will need to complete “The Lost Splicer” on Europa. This mission is only available during the Dawning. With the mission completed, you will need to travel to the tower and speak to Saint-14. He will task you with finding an Eliksni Recipe in the Eventide Ruins on Europa. Luckily this is not hard to find as it has a waypoint pointing you right toward it.

Now you need to find the ingredients for this recipe. Sadly these are not the standard Dawning ingredients that you have been farming. You will need Harpy Eggs from Vex Harpies, Pure Ether from Lost Sectors on Europa and Glacial Starwort that can be harvested from either its nodes or from chests. The best way to collect all of this is to run the Perdition Lost Sector a few times. After a few runs, you will have everything you need.

Next, you will need to collect some Dawning Spirit. This can be obtained by completing bounties from Eva or by having the fully upgraded Starfarer 7M, which you can buy from Eva. With the 7M, you have a chance to earn Dawning Spirit every time you collect an ingredient. This will allow you to passively earn Dawning Spirit the same way you earn the ingredients.

After that, you will need to collect some Etheric Spiral from the Tangled Shore. You can either harvest the nodes or loot chests on the Tangled Shore, both methods will provide progress. With the Etheric Spiral in hand, you will need to go spend your Dawning Spirit to buy the Kellsdough from Spider in the Tangled Shore. This works like any other purchase.

With all of the ingredients collected, you will need to go speak once more with Saint-14 in the Tower, he will give you the treats that you will need to take to the Eliksni. Afterward, you will go to the Eliksni Quarter from the node in the H.E.L.M. Once inside you will give treats to any Eliksni you can see on the map.

Finally, you just need to go back to Saint-14 one more time. He will then send you to Eva, who will reward you with the masterworked Zephyr that we saw before and a shader. If this Zephry’s rolls are not to your liking don’t worry. It can be farmed like any other Dawning Weapon by either opening gifts in return or by trading in those gifts and a bit of Dawning Spirit for an Edgy Gift Exchange. This will give you either a Zephyr or a Cold Front.

Destiny 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.