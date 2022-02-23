Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: The Ghosts Quest Guide

The Ghosts quest in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will introduce you to the last member of the Lucent Hive. With Fynch on your side, the truth about the Ghosts siding with the Hive will be revealed. HEre is your guide on The Ghosts quest in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Destiny 2 The Ghosts – Defeating the Lightbearing Acolytes

The Ghosts quest is available after The Investigation quest. Here are the steps to follow to start The Ghosts quest:

Head into the cave killing the Lucent Hive along the way. In the sections that are too dark, shoot the Hive Membranes for light. After placing the banner, fight your way through the cavern. Kill the three Lightbearing Acolytes and a wave of Scorn. Collect your treasure and continue to go deeper.

Destiny 2 The Ghosts – Killing the Walker

As you walk outside, you’ll have to deal with some Scorn. Here are the steps you need to take to complete that:

Use the Hive Membrane to light the platforms to the next section. Use the Heavy Pike to take down the Scorn and the Walker. For the Walker, aim for the legs and once it is down, aim for the exposed engine. With the Scorn dead, head into the building. Kill the captain inside and break the crystal to open the door. Scale up the side of the building. Destroy the crystals and the Scorn captains guarding them. Hop down the hole and begin your hunt for Sagira.

Destiny 2 The Ghosts – Breaking the Hive Symbols

Nearing the end of the quest, you’ll need to break a few Hive Symbols by locating the Scorn captains hidden within. Here is how to do that:

Travel down each corridor with a Hive symbol over it. Clear out the Scorn in each one and destroy the crystal. There are three in total. Once all three crystals are destroyed, break the crystal in the center of the room and the big Scorn will eventually leave. Collect your treasure and hop down the hole. Use the waypoints, Hive Membrane, and Deepsight to get to the next section. Drop down the next hole and place the rally banner. Start the fight with Brutiks, Lightbane.

In order to kill Brutiks, Lightbane, you need to kill the captain and break the crystal.

Once you have damaged Brutiks, you’ll need to go kill each captain guarding their crystal down the corridors with Hive symbols. You’ll need to do this twice in order to kill Brutiks, Lightbane. Use the Glaive to take the captains out fast.

And now you have completed The Ghosts quest in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. If you found this quest guide helpful, be sure to check out our other Destiny 2: The Witch Queen guides.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.