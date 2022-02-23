Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: The Investigation Quest Guide

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is here and there are some challenging quests to do. Especially if you are playing on Legendary difficulty, the quests can be brutal if you don’t know what to do. So, without further adieu, here is your guide for The Investigation quest in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Destiny 2 The Investigation – Revealing the Way

To start The Investigation quest, all you need to do is go to Mars. After talking with Ikora and crafting your first Glaive, the banner signaling the start of The Investigation will be available. Here are the steps you need to follow to get you halfway through The Investigation in Destiny 2:

After the call with Fynch, go to the waypoint Ghost. The way is blocked with a green mist, so go to the new waypoint and reveal the platforms. This is called Deepsight and will only last for about half a minute. Travel further into the building. Stay above the ground jumping from platform to platform to not awaken the Hive beneath. Reveal the next spot, follow the statues pointing up, and travel out through the door. Go to the right down the corridor, clean out the enemies, and reveal. Quickly travel down the left corridor and use the revealed platforms to get to the door. Kill the Revenant Knight and Cursed Thralls and continue onward.

Destiny 2 The Arrival – Opening the Gates

After you have crossed the corridors into the next open space, you’ll face some tough enemies. Make sure to place the banner for max ammo and recharged abilities. Here are the steps you need to follow in order to complete The Investigation quest in Destiny 2:

Make your way across the open garden area. Start opening the gate. You have to stay in the circle. Once the gate is open, travel through it and get to the next open area. Defeat three Barrier Guards. Don’t kill the Scorn immediately because they are helping you kill the Hive. Right after that, you need to kill two more Barrier Guards and one Lightbearing Wizard. Continue through the gate and through the swamp. Talk to Fynch to finish the quest.

Upon completing The Investigation in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, you now have full access to the Throne World. You can start the next quest or you can snag all of the Relic Chests in the Throne World. For more, check out our Destiny 2: The Witch Queen guides.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.