Destiny 2: How to Complete the Rite of Dawning Quest

With Destiny 2‘s holiday event beginning today, players have been given even more goals to grind for. The event features a short tutorial quest followed by a much longer quest called the Rite of Dawning. This seasonal event, while not providing any new content to do, does provide players with more quests to complete. This alongside the 30th-anniversary content should help bridge the gap between the final week of challenges for Season of the Lost and the release of Destiny 2‘s next expansion. Let’s go over how you can complete the Rite of Dawning.

How to Complete the Rite of Dawning Quest

After speaking with Commander Zavala, you will need to make your way to Firebase Hades in the EDZ. Go to the far left side of the firebase and you should find a tablet laying on the ground for you to interact with. Once you are within a close enough range of the tablet you will receive a little marker over it to guide you to its exact location.

With the tablet collected, you will need to complete the nearby Pathfinder’s Crash Lost Sector. When you complete the lost sector you will be rewarded with a ceremonial cup. Alongside the cup you will need to collect 25 ritual schematics that are dropped by slain Cabal. This works out well as you will kill almost all the Cabal you need to while completing the Lost Sector.

Next, you will need to complete the Arms Dealer strike in order to obtain Torobatl Ceremonial Vestments. This will be rewarded to you as loot from the final chest that you earn upon killing the boss. This is a very easy strike so it should not take long to complete. After the strike, you will need to make three Dark Chocolate Motes for the Drifter.

In order to make the cookies for the Drifter, you will need Taken Butter, Null Taste and the Essence of Dawning. To get Taken Butter you need to kill enemies from the Taken Faction. Null Taste can be randomly rewarded when killing an enemy with void damage and the Essence of Dawning is awarded for completing any activity during the Dawning.

After handing the Drifter his Motes, you will be given a bottle of Torobatlian Red. You will need to report your progress to Commander Zavala and he will then task you with completing the Proving Grounds Strike. Again this will be a simple and quick strike and shouldn’t take too long.

With the Strike completed, all you have left to do is report to Commander Zavala one more time. Then final you can talk to Eva to claim your event emblem and if you completed the other Dawning quest, the exotic event ship. Both of these Dawning quests provide a nice little bit of lore for Destiny 2 and can be quite simple to complete. You will need to go out of your way to get them done but the rewards are more than enough for the amount of effort needed to complete them. If you have any more trouble with Destiny 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Destiny 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.