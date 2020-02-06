Destiny 2 – How to Farm Polarized Fractaline, Fast

Intro to the Fractaline Farming Guide: Efficiency is Key

Destiny 2‘s Empyrean Foundation event has begun, and for those players who want to participate in the community rebuilding effort, you’ll need to farm some Polarized Fractaline, and lots of it. In fact, Bungie stated in a blog post last Thursday that there will be seven stages of Polarized Fractaline donation goals that players will have to work towards to earn the community a special shader at the end of the last stage, and – take a deep breath – they’ve only released the first three:

Stage 1: 400,000,000

Stage 2: 700,000,000

Stage 3: 1,200,000,000

Stages 4-7: ???

Even the third stage seems like a daunting task for the community, clocking in at over a billion Polarized Fractaline, and that’s not even reaching the halfway point in the goal ladder. If you’re reading this, you probably understand that this resource is not the most abundant or easy thing to come by, but that’s why this guide on how to farm Polarized Fractaline exists. We’re here to help where you need it, Guardian, because we need you too.

Saint-14 has bestowed upon each of us one gargantuan responsibility, but unlike the Corridors of Time quest, which puzzled and left most of the community lying in wait for an incredible team of determined players to solve it, this is an event that any Guardian can participate in, paid season pass holder or not. Additionally, activities that earn Fractaline are character (not account) specific, so you can double or triple your Fractaline harvest by playing with two or three characters, respectively, if you can find the time to grind. Without further delay, let’s dive in.

Obelisks and Obelisk Bounties

This fractaline farming guide is best understood with this obelisk companion guide while you familiarize yourself with the strategies discussed in each.

How to farm Polarized Fractaline with obelisks:

Unlock each of the four obelisks located in The EDZ, The Tangled Shore, Nessus, and Mars, then increase each of their Resonance Ranks, one at a time, to Rank 11, where the perks that further enhance your efficiency of Fractaline acquisition max out.

and then increase each of their where the perks that further enhance your efficiency of Fractaline acquisition max out. Refer to the Obelisk Companion Guide to find the obelisk leveling order that works best for you based on their perks and your player preferences.

to find the obelisk leveling order that works best for you based on their perks and your player preferences. It takes 200 Polarized Fractaline to increase each obelisk’s Resonance by one level, so be selective with your Timelost Weapon Bounty choices.

to increase each obelisk’s Resonance by one level, At the Tower’s Obelisk, you may purchase up to 6 Fractaline Skimmers weekly per account (NOT per character) for 5,000 Glimmer each. Find them in your inventory and activate them to increase your chance of getting 100 Polarized Fractaline during activities. Once used, the effect lasts until you get a Fractaline drop from an activity for 600 Polarized Fractaline per week .

per account (NOT per character) for 5,000 Glimmer each. Find them in your inventory and activate them to increase your chance of getting 100 Polarized Fractaline during activities. Once used, the effect lasts until you get a Fractaline drop from an activity for . One character : 2 weekly bounties per obelisk for a total of 8 weekly bounties at 100 Fractaline each, or 800 Fractaline per week (4 obelisk levels).

: 2 weekly bounties per obelisk for a total of 8 weekly bounties at 100 Fractaline each, or (4 obelisk levels). Two characters : 4 weekly bounties per obelisk for a total of 16 weekly bounties at 100 Fractaline each, or 1600 Fractaline per week (8 obelisk levels).

: 4 weekly bounties per obelisk for a total of 16 weekly bounties at 100 Fractaline each, or (8 obelisk levels). Three characters: 6 weekly bounties per obelisk for a total of 24 weekly bounties at 100 Fractaline each, or 2400 Fractaline per week (12 obelisk levels).

Event-specific farming tips for the Empyrean Foundation:

Last week, Bungie outlined the following modifications for the event that can help players approach the Empyrean Foundation with a more balanced strategy:

Each contribution to the Empyrean Foundation costs 100 Fractaline and generates a 25% flat progression for all Timelost weapon bounties in your inventory. Therefore, any weapon bounties held in your inventory will complete after 4 contributions (or 400 Fractaline), but be careful not to spend too much of your Fractaline on these bounties as you’ll be earning most of these weapons in Sundial runs and other activities anyway. Read more about the Timelost weapons and bounties in the Obelisk Companion Guide.

Your Tower Obelisk will generate passive Fract aline for you each week equivalent to its Resonance Power (1:1 ratio), which you increase by leveling up other obelisks. After hitting Resonance Rank 11 on each of the four other obelisks, resume upgrading as much as possible to increase the Tower Obelisk’s Resonance Power, which in turn will increase your passive Fractaline income for the following week.

After hitting Resonance Rank 11 on each of the four other obelisks, resume upgrading as much as possible to increase the Tower Obelisk’s Resonance Power, which in turn will increase your passive Fractaline income for the following week. Players who donate more than 5,000 Polarized Fractaline before the end of the Season will earn a Triumph and the emblem below:

Saint-14 Bounties

Completing Saint-14’s bounties are one of the most efficient ways to farm Polarized Fractaline. Visit him in The Tower and grab 4 daily bounties (per character) to earn 50 Polarized Fractaline per bounty. These bounties tend to be quick and easy to complete, especially when you stack them with other Fractaline-generating activities.

One character: 4 daily bounties for a total of 200 Fractaline per day or 1,400 per week (7 obelisk levels).

4 daily bounties for a total of 200 Fractaline per day or (7 obelisk levels). Two characters: 8 daily bounties for a total of 400 Fractaline per day or 2,800 per week (14 obelisk levels).

8 daily bounties for a total of 400 Fractaline per day or (14 obelisk levels). Three characters: 12 daily bounties for a total of 600 Fractaline per day or 4,200 per week (21 obelisk levels).

Check Your Triumphs

While Triumphs are limited and therefore not the best farming method, you should still remember to check your seasonal Triumphs periodically to collect the Polarized Fractaline you’ve earned. Since you’re already grinding on obelisk and Saint-14 bounties, these will come naturally.

Other Activities

Completion of Sundial runs give players a chance to receive 100 Polarized Fractaline rewards, but if you haven’t yet read the Obelisk Companion Guide, start there before running any non-bounty activities because it contains a wealth of information that can increase your Fractaline earnings efficiency. Pretty much any activity done in this game has the chance to randomly drop Fractaline on you, so if you get tired of grinding bounties, just play what you want. Ultimately, you should be playing this game for your own enjoyment anyway. With so many grinds interspersed between the things we love about Destiny 2, it can be hard to remember why you got into the game in the first place.

Season Pass

Finally, every player will receive a Moderate Fractaline Harvest (50 Fractaline) at level 7 in the season pass, which most of us may have already surpassed. If you are a paid season pass holder, however, you will also earn two Major Fractaline Harvests (100 Fractaline each) at levels 2 and 72. Like Triumphs, these rewards are a one-time deal, so they’re not meant to be farmed. Even still, in these coming weeks, the last of the Season of Dawn, we’re going to need all of the Polarized Fractaline we can get together as a community.