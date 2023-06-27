Destiny 2: How to Get the Calus Mini Tool in Season 21

Image: Bungie

Among the wide array of different weapons which debuted throughout the many Destiny 2 seasons, very few were able to compete with the speed-focused passive and phenomenal handling offered by the Calus Mini Tool SMG. But is there a way to currently get the weapon? Now, to help you get what many consider to be the best Solar SMG in the game, here’s how to get the Calus Mini Tool in Destiny 2 Season 21.

How to Get the Calus Mini Tool in Destiny 2 Season 21

As the Calus Mini Tool is not currently featured in the World Pool, the only way to acquire the weapon in Destiny 2 Season 21 (Season of the Deep) can be done by either purchasing it from Banshee-44 or Xur when available as part of their stocks.

With that said, as there is no way to predict when the weapon will be featured as part of their rotating stocks, the only thing you can do right now in order to get it is keep vising them after their selections are renewed while hoping for the best.

It’s important to point out that according to user DeadDeeg in the Destiny 2 subreddit, the weapon was indeed featured as part of Banshee’s stock last week. We were not able to confirm their claims in-game.

Where Can You Find Banshee-44 and Xur in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

You will be able to find Banshee in his usual spot by the Tower. Once there, you will be able to find him by heading to the rightmost portion of the Vaut area.

Xur, on the other hand, will truth to form change his shop’s location weekly. But thankfully he will usually only alter between three set locations, the Winding Cove area in EDZ, the Watcher’s Grave area in Nexus, and the Tower’s Hangar.

For those reading this article on June 27, 2023, Xur will be on the Winding Cove until 12 PM EST. But be advised, as the Calus Mini SMG will not be part of his selection.

- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023